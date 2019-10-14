Changing asthma inhaler devices abruptly may reduce lung function in children with asthma

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children with asthma who are required to switch inhaler types to accommodate insurance formulary changes may experience a loss of lung function not seen in children whose inhaler type stayed the same, according to Scott Bickel, MD, from the University of Louisville School of Medicine, who will present the study findings at the CHEST Annual Meeting 2019 in New Orleans.

Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) therapy, a cornerstone of daily asthma management, is delivered by several types of inhalers that require different usage techniques. Insurance formulary coverage often dictates inhaler selection and can change abruptly, requiring children to switch inhaler types with little notice. In this study, moving from beclomethasone dipropionate (BDP) delivered via a metered dose inhaler (MDI) to an ICS delivered by a dry powder inhaler was associated with a loss of lung function.

The researchers retrospectively reviewed charts of children ages 6 to 18 with asthma served by the impacted Medicaid plan from a large, university-based general pediatric clinic who had spirometry performed both before (February to July 2016) and after (February to July 2017) the formulary change. Sixty-eight patients were identified on inhaled controller therapy with 98.5% being supported by MDIs prior to the formulary change and 60% afterwards.

The investigators found that of the 24 patients switched to a dry powder inhaler, the average FEV 1 , a measure of maximum air expelled in one second, was 99% predicted prior to the change and 89% predicted after being transitioned to the dry powder inhaler. A statistically significant decline was also seen in FEF25-75%, a measure of small airway function measured by spirometry, where the average was 89% predicted prior to the change and 77% afterwards. Of those who remained on a metered dose inhaler, no statistically significant changes in lung function were observed (FEV 1 101% pre-formulary change and 98.9% post).

"Changes in insurance formulary coverage are a major reason why patients who are otherwise stable are switched to a different asthma medication," commented Dr. Bickel. "Our findings suggest that when considering formulary changes, insurance organizations should take into account the unique needs of pediatric patients with asthma, ensuring all children have access to the inhaler device that is most appropriate for their individualized care."

"This study demonstrates that formulary-dictated changes in inhaled corticosteroids decreases control of asthma and raises the following question: Are changes in formulary driven only by financial concerns appropriate in patients with asthma?" commented Victor Test, MD, Co-Chair of the CHEST Scientific Program Committee and Professor of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

MEETING

Further results from this study will be shared at CHEST Annual Meeting 2019 in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Room 295. The study abstracts can be viewed on the journal CHEST® website.

ABOUT CHEST 2019

CHEST 2019 is the 85th annual meeting for the American College of Chest Physicians held Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019, in New Orleans. The American College of Chest Physicians, publisher of the journal CHEST®, is the global leader in advancing best patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research and team-based care. Its mission is to champion the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases through education, communication and research. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000 members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For more information about CHEST 2019, visit chestmeeting.chestnet.org, or follow CHEST meeting hashtag, #CHEST2019, on social media.

Media Contact:

Lisa Baer

lbaer@chestnet.org

(224) 521-9550

SOURCE American College of Chest Physicians

Related Links

http://www.chestnet.org

