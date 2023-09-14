Changing Consumer Habits Drive Robust Growth in Non-Dairy Creamer Market, Set to Achieve 5.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Dairy Creamer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global non-dairy creamer market is experiencing growth and is expected to reach approximately $2.3 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Several key factors are contributing to this growth:

  1. Increasing Demand for Vegan and Lactose-Free Products: The rising popularity of vegan and lactose-free diets is a significant driver for non-dairy creamer products. Consumers who are lactose intolerant or choose plant-based diets prefer non-dairy creamers as alternatives to traditional dairy-based creamers.
  2. Changing Dietary Habits: Shifting dietary preferences and a growing awareness of the health benefits of plant-based products are driving the adoption of non-dairy creamers. Consumers are increasingly seeking healthier and more sustainable alternatives in their food and beverages.
  3. Convenience Foods Trend: Non-dairy creamers are commonly used in various convenience foods, including coffee and tea preparations, instant soups, and baked goods. As the demand for convenience foods continues to rise, so does the demand for non-dairy creamer products.
  4. Health Benefits: Non-dairy creamers are often lower in calories and fat compared to traditional dairy creamers. This makes them an attractive option for individuals looking to manage their weight or reduce their calorie intake.
  5. Innovative Product Formulations and Flavors: The market is experiencing innovation in terms of product formulations and flavors. Companies are introducing a variety of flavors to cater to diverse consumer preferences, making non-dairy creamers more appealing.
  6. Expanding Distribution Channels: Non-dairy creamers are becoming more widely available through various distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, online stores, and departmental stores. This increased availability is contributing to market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on several factors:

  • Origin: The market includes non-dairy creamers made from almond, coconut, soy, and others. Almond-based non-dairy creamers currently account for the largest market share.
  • Type: Non-dairy creamers are categorized into low-fat, medium-fat, and high-fat varieties.
  • Form: Non-dairy creamers are available in powdered and liquid forms. Liquid non-dairy creamers currently hold the largest market share.
  • Nature: The market includes both organic and conventional non-dairy creamer products. Conventional non-dairy creamers are more prevalent in the market.
  • Sales Channel: Non-dairy creamers are sold through various channels, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, departmental stores, and others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the dominant sales channels.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for non-dairy creamers, driven by the increasing trend of veganism, rising lactose intolerance, growing demand for convenience foods, and rising disposable incomes among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global non-dairy creamer market includes several key players:

  1. Balchem Corporation
  2. Califia Farms LLC
  3. Compact Industries Inc.
  4. Custom Food Group
  5. Danone S.A.
  6. Frusela UAB
  7. Laird Superfood
  8. Nestle S.A.
  9. nutpods
  10. Rich Products Corporation
  11. TreeHouse Foods Inc.
  12. Viceroy Holland B.V.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global non-dairy creamer market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global non-dairy creamer market during 2023-2028?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global non-dairy creamer market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global non-dairy creamer market?
5. What is the breakup of the global non-dairy creamer market based on the origin?
6. What is the breakup of the global non-dairy creamer market based on the form?
7. What is the breakup of the global non-dairy creamer market based on the nature?
8. What is the breakup of the global non-dairy creamer market based on the sales channel?
9. What are the key regions in the global non-dairy creamer market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global non-dairy creamer market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2022 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$2.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unojg9

