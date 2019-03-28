Changing Health Partners With dacadoo to Offer Personalised Behaviour Change Programmes in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Americas

The Swiss company dacadoo ag develops and operates a digital health engagement platform which helps employees actively manage their health in an easy and fun way. To engage users to remain active and healthy, the company applies motivational techniques from online games, collaborative features from social networks, personalized feedback and the patented dacadoo Health Score to better understand and improve health.

Changing Health, a spin-out company from Newcastle University in the UK, applies the best in behavioural science and evidence based education to deliver behaviour change programmes at scale. Users of Changing Health receive one-to-one health coaching via phone, with digital education, tracking and support via an app. These programmes focus on a person's psychological needs and drivers first, then provides them with the skills and knowledge to act on that understanding by making and sustaining changes in diet, physical activity and sleep.

John Grumitt, Changing Health Chief Executive, said: "We're excited to scale our behaviour change programmes rapidly through this partnership; it takes us one step closer to fulfilling our mission of empowering millions of people to make lifestyle changes that last a lifetime. An important element of our rapid growth in the UK has been understanding the local needs of patients and care teams. The strategic partnership with dacadoo brings local insight and delivery, but at a global scale. The ability to locally implement our services in other countries is an important next step in delivering our mission to deliver behaviour change at scale."

Peter Ohnemus, founder and CEO of dacadoo, said: "Our insurance clients want to take a more active role in the health management of their members and provide a good coverage across all health stages of their insured population. The connection of the platforms of both dacadoo and Changing Health do respond well to exactly this need and we are excited to collaborate in this area."

About dacadoo

dacadoo is a global technology company and innovative business partner that is driving the digital transformation in healthcare. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dacadoo develops and operates a mobile-first digital health engagement platform that helps people live healthier, more active lives through a combination of motivational techniques from behavioral science, online gaming and social networks, as well as artificial intelligence and automated coaching. Based on over 300 million person-years of clinical data, its patented, real-time Health Score makes health individually measurable, which provides users with a unique engagement experience, while also offering dacadoo's enterprise customers an effective way to measure the true health impact of wellness programs. Available in over 13 languages, dacadoo's technology is provided as a fully branded, white-label solution or it can be integrated into customer products through its API. dacadoo's customers include health and life insurance companies, health & wellness service organizations as well as large and mid-sized employers for health promotion in the workplace.

About Changing Health

Changing Health provides the programmes and digital technology to change behaviour at scale. It currently provides clinically proven programmes for Type 2 diabetes management and remission, Type 2 diabetes diabetes prevention, and weight management, combining health coaching rooted in behavioural psychology with evidence based digital education. This approach enables healthcare organisations around the world to deliver highly personalised support at scale, making the most of scarce time and resources. Changing Health provides Type 2 diabetes management to over 30 NHS organisations, is a national provider of Type 2 diabetes prevention and is currently expanding in the Netherlands and Germany.

