"Changing Lanes" Invites Drivers to Dare to Be Different as VinFast Launches its Recalibrated and Fully Stacked VF 8 SUV in the U.S. Market

News provided by

VinFast

22 Aug, 2023, 12:45 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast today unveiled its first U.S. marketing initiative, a multi-channel advertising and media campaign called "Changing Lanes" to introduce its VF 8 electric SUV.

The campaign positions VinFast as a challenger offering a new and exceptional alternative to the status quo in the U.S. EV market. After listening to consumers to understand the most common barriers to EV ownership, VinFast believes that its VF 8 model delivers the features American drivers want most: value, safety, comfort, luxury, and peace of mind.

"The VinFast team has worked tirelessly to bring new and unique EVs to the U.S. market," said Madame Thuy Le, Global CEO of VinFast. "Our new marketing campaign, 'Changing Lanes,' highlights the VF 8's eye-catching design, unparalleled warranty, and long list of premium, smart features that come standard."

The new series of digital, social, print and out-of-home advertisements highlight the VF 8's extensive range of standard features:

  • Sophisticated Italian Pininfarina design and luxurious finishing, including a spacious interior and eight exterior color options.
  • Outstanding performance prioritizing power, EPA range, and charging speed.
  • Cutting-edge, human-centered technology for an effortless and fun road experience.
  • A comfortable and "smart" in-cabin experience that keeps drivers connected and entertained.
  • Safety without compromise, with advanced collision detection and eleven airbags.
  • Unparalleled service anchored by an extensive 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty.

"VinFast aims to offer a new kind of EVs, designed for drivers seeking something different and looking to chart their own path – in life and on the road," added Madame Thuy Le. "We are pleased to debut 'Changing Lanes' in the U.S., and invite drivers in California to visit a showroom and experience the VF 8 for themselves."

For more information on the VF 8, or to find a location for a test drive, visit https://vinfastauto.us/.

About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/.

SOURCE VinFast

Also from this source

VINFAST VF 9 HAS EPA-RATED BATTERY RANGES OF 330/291 MILES (ECO/PLUS TRIM)

VINFAST DEBUTS ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET FOLLOWING SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH BLACK SPADE ACQUISITION CO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

