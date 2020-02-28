Changing Lives with Eye Tracking Technology: RightEye Reveals 2020 Impact Award Finalists

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RightEye LLC, today revealed the six finalists of its 2020 RightEye Impact Award(™). This program was created to recognize, honor and celebrate the many unsung accomplishments of healthcare providers worldwide who are transforming peoples' lives through measuring and treating functional vision health. RightEye is an eye movement biomarker company using eye-tracking technology to revolutionize health care and to help more accurately identify health and vision issues. The RightEye Impact Award received submissions from across the United States as well as from Australia, the Netherlands, Albania and Canada. The grand prize winner will be announced on March 4, 2020 and honored at a special awards ceremony on March 13th in the winner's hometown.

The finalists were judged based on the magnitude of clinical progress and the patients' improved quality of life. Each story is impactful, compelling, and unique, but all providers used RightEye technology in one or more of the following ways to make an impact: identify eye movement issues, validate patient symptoms and need for treatment, communicate findings visually via reports, motivate and change the mindset of patients, and demonstrate treatment progress. Award applicants used a variety of RightEye tests including Brain Health, Reading, and Functional Vision as well as RightEye's EyeQ Trainer for improving oculomotor dysfunction.

The 2020 RightEye Impact Award finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Sally Fryer Dietz, Integrative Concussion & Pediatric Therapy, Dallas, TX

Debra Holtzhauer, Listowel Vision Care, Listowel, Ontario, Canada

Jeremiah Jorgensen, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, Lincoln, NE

Dr. Amanda Nanasy, The Eye Center, Pembroke Pines, FL

Dr. Neil Renaud, EagleEye Performance Vision, Holland, MI

Dr. Gregory Schultz, Eye Center of Virginia, Williamsburg, VA

All the finalists' compelling stories are captured in their own words and, in some cases, those of the patient; click here to view the 2020 RightEye Impact Award video case studies.

"RightEye is helping to improve lives for those affected by many different kinds of issues, such as concussion, dyslexia, Parkinson's, learning disabilities, and more," explained RightEye's CEO Adam Gross. "At the same time, we are providing healthcare providers with a ground-breaking, FDA-cleared tool to help them improve patient care while expanding their practices. Many people impacted by these problems may never realize that eye movement testing and treatments that address visual/brain processing can actually make a huge difference for them. That's why we are shining a light on the most inspirational stories we've heard from our customers. Narrowing the field down to six finalists was more difficult than we expected because so many of the stories were absolutely incredible."

The 2020 RightEye Impact Award grand prize winner will be announced on March 4, 2020 and honored at a special awards ceremony on March 13, 2020.

About RightEye LLC

RightEye LLC is an eye movement behavior biomarker company using eye-tracking technology to revolutionize health care and vision performance through innovative vision tests and vision training programs. RightEye EyeQ tests help health care providers assess patients' brain health, visual dysfunction, concussions, reading disorders, and athletic performance issues by following an evidence-based, metrics-driven methodology. Using a cloud-based platform, RightEye provides data-rich reports that offer an objective, measurable way to view the quality of a person's eye movement and monitor the success of various treatments. RightEye's EyeQ Trainer provides an effective oculomotor training program that remains under the doctor's oversight. RightEye customers include nationally recognized optometrists, hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, emergency rooms, professional sports teams and the U.S. military. For more information, visit www.RightEye.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

