Changing Majors Can Bring on Major Amounts of Student Debt, Says Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College is one of the things in life that many people go into unsure about. They might struggle with thoughts like "How can I afford this?" or "Which college should I go to?" or even "How do I know this major is the right one for me?" Sometimes, with a substantial amount of research and asking good questions to the right people, an answer can be found without any trial and error. For many individuals, though, that's not the case. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with applications for federal repayment plans, suggests thoroughly researching a college before attending to make sure it is right for you.

PathDoc/Bigstock.com

"Deciding on something you would theoretically like to do for the rest of your life can be daunting," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "Sometimes, people just don't know if a certain field or college is right for them until they try it out. Depending on how long it takes them to notice that the previously chosen college or field is wrong for them, a fair amount of student debt can be racked up. Especially if big changes are made several times over the student's college career."

Something that can help mitigate that issue is attending a junior college (also known as a community college) first. A junior college offers a wide variety of courses and allows its students the opportunity to take a decent amount of elective credits to help round out their education and give them a chance to experience different things. Many junior colleges also offer degrees specifically based around transferring to another college to forward their education even more, and may assist students in getting their foot in the door with said colleges.

However, even if a student attends a junior college and only changes their major while there, instead of at the colleges of higher education, that still comes as a hefty fine to their wallet. Changing a major usually means more classes, which may mean that a student will need more funds to continue on in school. For many students, that can require taking out even more student loans.

Life isn't a simple or smooth road, and Ameritech Financial understands that. No matter how many loans it takes to get the education one needs, or even if the decision that someone came to was that college wasn't for them, Ameritech Financial may be able to assist students who seek the student loan repayment path that is right for them. The company helps borrowers understand and apply for federal income-driven repayment plans, which bases payments on income and family size and can potentially end in forgiveness after 20 to 25 years of enrollment in the program.

"Sometimes it can take a few tries to get onto the right road for the destination you want in life. But making changes isn't always easy and can get you into some rough situations if it involves stuff like mounting student loans. That's something Ameritech understands, and might even be able to help with," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

changing-majors-and-student-loans.jpg

Changing Majors and Student Loans

PathDoc/Bigstock.com

image2.png

Related Links

Ameritech Financial home page

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-majors-can-bring-on-major-amounts-of-student-debt-says-ameritech-financial-300646152.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial