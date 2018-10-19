Changing New Truck Conditions Create More Used Trucks to Sell, J.D. Power Finds

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the October 2018 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services found that an increase in the number of new trucks delivered should be creating a higher volume of late-model used trucks to sell.

"We may be near the peak of the new truck order cycle, which means deliveries should increase for a few more months," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "This means the volume of trade-ins will increase through the first quarter."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Auction volume increases in September

Newer trucks entering the market in greater numbers, but pricing remains strong

Retail volume up moderately

Pricing mildly lower as dealers receive more trade-ins

Most medium duty trucks down in September

Weak month for cabovers and heavier-GVW conventionals

Download the free October 2018 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update.

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

