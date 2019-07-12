Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials Market, 2050 - Innovative Trial Designs, Real-world Evidence, Clinical Operations Management, Patient Centricity, Precision Medicine, Big Data, Blockchain

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials: Market Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2019-2050" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials: Market Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2019-2050' report features an extensive study of the current landscape of industry players that are offering various types of innovative clinical research platforms/solutions to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future opportunity of the market for virtual clinical trial services, adaptive trial design services, real-world evidence-based clinical trial services and clinical operations management services.

Based on parameters, such as number of pre- or post-approval studies conducted annually, capital investments made in these studies, and the likely cost and time saving opportunities, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market for virtual clinical trials, adaptive trial designs, clinical operations management and real-world evidence-based clinical trials, in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2019-2050.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different therapeutic areas (cardiovascular disorders, infectious disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, oncological disorders and others), [B] end-users (small-sized players, mid-sized players, large players and academia / others) [C] phase of development (phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV) and [D] key geographical regions (US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

An overview of the current market landscape of companies offering solutions for virtual clinical trials, adaptive trial designs, clinical operations management and real-world evidence-based clinical trials, featuring information on year of establishment, geographical location, company size and type of offerings. It also includes a list of virtual clinical trials, clinical studies that have used/are using innovative designs (adaptive trials, basket trials and umbrella trials), and a case study on clinical trials being conducted in real-world settings; the studies are analyzed on the basis of various parameters, such as location of the trial site, target indication, trial phase and study start-date.

Brief profiles of companies offering solutions for virtual clinical trials, adaptive trial designs, clinical operations management and real-world evidence-based clinical trials, featuring information on their year of establishment, respective headquarters, company size, key executives, service/technology portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A study of prevalent and emerging trends in the domain, as observed on the social media platform, Twitter. The analysis takes into consideration tweets posted on the platform, between 2013 and 2019 (till March), related to virtual trials, innovative trial designs and patient centricity.

A case study on the initiatives of big pharma players related to virtual clinical trials, offering insights on such clinical studies that have been conducted/planned by the aforementioned players, along with details on associated constraints and the future plans of players engaged in this domain.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies that are focused in this area, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Existing Constraints in Clinical Research

3.2.1. Increasing Complexity and Cost of Trials

3.2.2. Evolving Regulatory Standards

3.2.3. Key Challenges in Patient Recruitment and Retention

3.2.4. Inefficient Data Handling

3.3. Emerging Trends in Clinical Research

3.3.1. Virtual Clinical Trials

3.3.2. Innovative Trial Designs

3.3.3. Real-world Evidence

3.3.4. Innovation in Clinical Operations Management

3.3.5. Patient Centricity

3.3.6. Precision Medicine

3.3.7. Big Data Analytics

3.3.8. Blockchain Technology



4. VIRTUAL CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Virtual Clinical Trial Service Providers: Overall Market Overview

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Geography

4.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

4.3. Virtual Clinical Trials: List of Ongoing/Completed Clinical Trials

4.3.1. Analysis by Study Start Year

4.3.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.3.3. Analysis by Study Type

4.3.4. Analysis by Study Status

4.3.5. Analysis by Location of Trial



5. ADAPTIVE TRIAL DESIGN SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Adaptive Trial Design Service Providers: Overall Market Overview

5.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

5.2.3. Analysis by Geography

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

5.3. Adaptive Clinical Trials: List of Ongoing/Completed Clinical Trials

5.4. Basket Clinical Trials: List of Ongoing/Completed Clinical Trials

5.5. Umbrella Clinical Trials: List of Ongoing/Completed Clinical Trials



6. REAL-WORLD EVIDENCE SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. RWE Service Providers: Overall Market Overview

6.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

6.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

6.2.3. Analysis by Geography

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

6.3. Case Study: Clinical Trials Conducted in Real-world Setting

6.4. Scope and Methodology

6.4.1. Analysis by Study Start Year

6.4.2. Analysis by Study Type

6.4.3. Analysis by Study Status

6.4.4. Analysis by Type of Sponsors/Collaborators

6.4.5. Most Active Players in Terms of Number of Trials

6.4.6. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

6.4.5. Analysis by Geography and Number of Clinical Trials

6.4.6. Analysis by Geography and Enrolled Patient Population



7. CLINICAL TRIAL OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT SERVICE PROVIDERS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Clinical Trial Operations Management Service Providers: Overall Market Overview

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Geography

7.2.4. Analysis by Type of Service Offered



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Virtual Clinical Trial Service Providers

8.2.1. Center Point Clinical Services

8.2.2. eClinicalHealth

8.2.3. Mytrus (Medidata Solutions)

8.2.4. Science 37

8.3. Adaptive Trial Design Service Providers

8.3.1. Berry Consultants

8.3.2. CRF Bracket

8.3.3. Cytel

8.3.4. Evidera

8.4. RWE Service Providers

8.4.1. Clinerion

8.4.2. Medpace

8.4.3. NorthWest EHealth

8.4.4. TriNetX

8.5. Clinical Trial Operations Management Service Providers

8.5.1. endpoint Clinical

8.5.2. Greenphire

8.5.3. International Drug Development Institute (IDDI)

8.5.4. ThoughtSphere



9. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials: Trends on Twitter

9.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets

9.2.2. Trending Words/Phrases on Twitter

9.3. Virtual Clinical Trials: Trends on Twitter

9.3.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets

9.3.2. Cumulative Year-Wise Activity

9.3.3. Trending Words/Phrases on Twitter Related to Virtual Clinical Trials

9.3.4. Most Prolific Contributors on Twitter

9.4. Novel Trial Designs: Trends on Twitter

9.5. Patient Centricity: Trends on Twitter

9.6. Concluding Remarks



10. CASE STUDY: VIRTUAL CLINICAL TRIAL-RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Innovative Initiatives of Big Pharma Players

10.2.1. Pfizer

10.2.2. Johnson & Johnson

10.2.3. Sanofi

10.2.4. Novartis

10.2.5. GlaxoSmithKline

10.2.6. Amgen



11. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Funding

11.3. Changing Paradigms in Clinical Trials: Funding and Investment Analysis

11.3.1. Analysis by Number of Instances

11.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Service Provider

11.3.4. Analysis by Type of Funding

11.3.5. Most Active Players

11.3.6. Most Active Investors

11.4. Concluding Remarks



12. MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.3. Virtual Clinical Trial Service Providers: Overall Market Opportunity, 2019- 2050

12.3.1. Virtual Clinical Trial Service Providers Market Opportunity: Distribution by Therapeutic Area, 2019-2050

12.3.2. Virtual Clinical Trials Service Providers Market Opportunity: Distribution by End-user, 2019-2050

12.3.3. Virtual Clinical Trials Service Providers Market Opportunity: Distribution by Phase of Development, 2019-2050

12.3.4. Virtual Clinical Trials Service Providers Market Opportunity: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2050



13. CONCLUSION



14. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Andaman7

14.2.1. Interview Transcript: Phillipe Lemmens, Chief Operating Officer, Andaman7

14.3. ConsilX

14.3.1. Interview Transcript: Himanshu Verma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ConsilX & Rajesh Jain, Co-Founder, ConsilX

14.4. EmpiraMed

14.4.1. Interview Transcript: Greg Erman, President and Chief Executive Officer, EmpiraMed

14.5. uMotif

14.5.1. Interview Transcript: Jonathan Moshinsky, Head of Market Strategy, uMotif



15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



