Changing the Funding World: Funraise launches 'Future Fund' with $600,000 in grants for nonprofits

"Creating the foundation is just one way Funraise hopes to elevate and empower nonprofits and activists everywhere—regardless of whether or not they are customers. We believe that these organizations are doing the greatest work and deserve the very best tools," said Funraise's CEO and Co-founder, Justin Wheeler. "With Funraise Future Fund we will invest in leaders and ideas that help close the gap on an organization's vision."

In celebration of the launch, Funraise has partnered with dozens of leading brands to provide nearly $600,000 in grants. Nonprofits can apply at FundingAwesome.org through July 31, 2018. Grants include a year of free office space at WeWork in Southern California, $25,000 in Apple products, a $25,000 cash grant, brand marketing consultation from Ideation, a high net worth pitch to 10 philanthropists, and many others. Honorees will be announced in the fall, along with a second series of grants.

For complete eligibility details and terms of the grants, click here.

Funraise, the Los Angeles-based technology startup, is committed to removing friction for nonprofits and making it FUN to fundraise. Their most recent campaign 'Funding Awesome' includes a mini musical with a humorous interpretation of the process many organizations endure as they do life-changing work. Funraise also recently launched Apple Pay with Red Nose Day 2018 and will be rolling out the integration broadly over the next several weeks.

About Funraise

Funraise is redefining the future of nonprofit fundraising. With hundreds of customers raising more than $100 million this year, Funraise uses technology, design, and strategy to build the best tools for nonprofits to increase donations and manage donors. Some of the world's largest and most innovative nonprofits—including Red Nose Day (Comic Relief), Prostate Cancer Foundation, and Action Against Hunger—rely on Funraise technology to power their fundraising. Learn more at funraise.io.

Contact:

Meagan Kirkpatrick

917.683.1414

meagan@funraise.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-the-funding-world-funraise-launches-future-fund-with-600-000-in-grants-for-nonprofits-300674215.html

SOURCE Funraise

Related Links

https://funraise.io

