Changing the Game: C4® Launches Project Clear Evolution

The core principles of Project Clear Evolution each carry a specific meaning. "Clean" means no artificial flavors or dyes; "Clear" refers to a fully transparent label, with no proprietary blends; and "Evolved" speaks to innovative ingredients and enhanced formulas. With its Project Clear Evolution mission, C4® is swapping artificial colors and flavors in favor of naturally derived options, peeling back prop blends to showcase every performance ingredient under the hood, and enhancing product formulas with cutting-edge ingredients.

Project Clear Evolution kicks off the 5th generation of the leading C4® pre-workout line, which has sold over 2 billion servings since its launch in 2011. The first product to drop is C4® Extreme, a complete revision of the legendary pre-workout that started it all. The new C4® Extreme supports explosive energy and performance; contains zero sugar, calories, and carbohydrates; is colored and flavored with ingredients from natural sources; and includes the exclusive double-pump ingredient NitraMax (NO3-C)™ citrulline nitrate.

"We don't settle for anything less than the best, and we're not a company that rests," says John Hardesty, CMO of C4's parent company, Nutrabolt. "With Project Clear Evolution, we're pushing sports nutrition forward. It's our job to drive this kind of industry-wide upgrade and elevation to meet our customers' needs and goals. C4® Extreme is just the start of our rollout. We're committed to expanding the principles of Project Clear Evolution to additional products in our lineup to deliver on the Clean, Clear, Evolved promise."

C4® Extreme also brings innovation in the flavor department, launching with a range of amazing flavors including Icy Blue Razz, Twisted Limeade, Fruit Punch, Midnight Cherry, Watermelon, and Ultra Frost. The starting lineup also includes two "Natural Zero" flavors, Blueberry Lemonade and Cherry Limeade, which are naturally sweetened in addition to being naturally flavored.

Learn more about C4® Extreme and Project Clear Evolution at projectclearevolution.com. Follow @cellucor on social media for additional material and content surrounding this exciting project. Look for C4® Extreme wherever your favorite supplements are sold, including GNC, Amazon, The Vitamin Shoppe and other fine retailers.

About Nutrabolt

As the makers of America's best-selling pre-workout brand C4® and the world's #1 BCAA brand XTEND®, Nutrabolt has been committed to making fitness accessible to all since 2002. Since its launch in 2011, C4® has become the undisputed pre-workout champ, with over 2 billion servings sold. Today, Nutrabolt makes a full range of clinically studied, cutting-edge supplements, and on-the-go drinks for athletes of all levels and goals.

SOURCE C4

Related Links

https://projectclearevolution.com

