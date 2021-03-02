Changing The Game: Kevin Hart Joins Forces With Performance Powerhouse C4® Energy

"C4® has been my go-to energy drink for the past 5 years; it's an essential part of my morning gym routine and helps power me through my daily hustle," said Kevin Hart. "I am excited to join the C4® team to help expand their consumer base and share my passion for the drinks with my fans. Anytime I get to partner with a brand that is already part of my daily lifestyle is a recipe for success and I cannot wait to get to work."

This exciting partnership comes on the heels of yet another year of substantial growth for C4®. In January 2020, the brand launched their latest innovation – C4® Smart Energy, an energy beverage formulated to support cognitive performance and mental alertness. Additionally, the C4® brand reached a new milestone by surpassing three billion servings sold across all C4® branded product offerings worldwide, as availability and consumer awareness grew.

"Kevin's long time use of our products and his hustle mentality exemplify the very essence of C4®," said Doss Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Nutrabolt. "This partnership strongly aligns with C4®'s core values and will bring to life the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and accessibility while supporting individuals' performance goals and fitness aspirations. We look forward to working closely with Kevin, elevating the company to great heights, and bringing C4® to new audiences."

C4® is available in all 50 states and online at C4Energy.com. To join the social media conversation and receive tips from top trainers, visit C4® Energy on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @C4Energy.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a global leader in sports nutrition and better-for-you performance beverages, known and trusted by millions of active individuals, fitness fanatics, elite athletes, and people looking to optimize their performance in all aspects of life in and out the gym. The company's portfolio includes industry-leading sports nutrition brands: Cellucor - the original maker of C4®, the bestselling pre-workout in the world, and XTEND - the number one BCAA brand in the world. The C4® product line has recently transcended the sports nutrition market to become the fastest growing performance energy beverage in the nation while accelerating its market share expansion within the sports nutrition category. The sustained growth, scale, and popularity of C4® has recently prompted company management to establish C4® as its own distinct brand. Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 150 countries, is sold through the company's owned e-commerce platforms, and are available in retailers including Walmart, Costco, Amazon, 7-Eleven, GNC, Target, Kroger, Walgreens and the Vitamin Shoppe.

