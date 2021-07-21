Changing US Immigration Policies Fuel Need for Citizenship Plan B

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US President Joe Biden has said the Department of Justice intends on appealing a new federal court decision that effectively halts an Obama-era programme aimed at protecting young immigrants from deportation. The decision bars the government from approving any new applications to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme that protects recipients from deportation, grants them work authorisation and access to driver's licenses, and in some cases, better access to financial aid for education. It does not provide a path to citizenship.

Since stepping into office, the Biden administration has seen changes in several immigration-related programmes and policies. Besides efforts to keep DACA alive, Biden has also lifted restrictions instituted early in the coronavirus pandemic that drastically reduced the number of visas issued to immigrants. Under the current administration, the US's popular EB-5 regional centre investor programme, which qualifies specific project investors for permanent residency in the US, has been put "on pause" as the deadline for US Congress to extend it ended on June 30.

With much uncertainty in the US immigration sector, foreigners looking to plan for a more secure future have propelled another industry: Citizenship by Investment (CBI). Established in 1984 in the Caribbean island of St Kitts and Nevis, the programme eases the path to citizenship by allowing vetted investors to contribute to a government fund aimed at the betterment of the nation. The process takes two to three months, and there are no requirements to pass a culture or language test.

For similar reasons, a record-breaking number of Americans have also resorted to renouncing their citizenships, a trend unfathomable some years ago. CS Global Partners, a London headquartered legal advisory, recommends the eastern Caribbean as the perfect second citizenship for more business opportunities, mobility and idyllic weather. A study by the company also noted a 42 percent increase in American interest in CBI between 2019 and 2020.

"Foreign investors and families, whether American or not, hold similar hopes and dreams. We all want to give our children a better future with good education and access to a robust healthcare system, said Micha Emmett, the advisory's CEO.

"Every part of the world is seeing a different kind of crisis on top of the pandemic. If there was ever a time for a Plan B, it's now."

