Changsha: A future city in central China

News provided by

The Publicity Department of Changsha Municipality

15 Jun, 2023, 04:55 ET

CHANGSHA, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, a new Guinness World Record was created in China -- in a competition among semi-trailer electric trucks for the longest travel distance on a single charge, the SANY MOTA 1165 BATTERY ELECTRIC SEMI-TRUCK finished the full highway journey from Changsha to Shenzhen in a grueling challenging that lasted more than 15 hours. This was a successful breakthrough in the world's longest travel record of more than 800km on a single charge. Behind the new record-setting excursion are seven global industry-first technologies and more than 20 patented technologies.

Continue Reading
Changsha: Central China's city of the future
Changsha: Central China's city of the future

Video:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/getnews/changsha-a-city-of-the-future-in-central-china

In recent years, Changsha has been working on making high-end manufacturing industry bigger, better and stronger. Companies represented by Sany, Broad Group, and Xiangjiang Intelligent have risen to a powerful position of leadership in Changsha's manufacturing industry, aiming to shape new development advantages and drive new engine growth. With a focus on key manufacturing industrial chains, Changsha is striving to build key technologies and make its industry more innovative and competitive, according to the Publicity Department of Changsha Municipality.

In its efforts to accelerate the cultivation of emerging industries, Changsha is promoting the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. The city has brought together a large cluster of "vehicle-road-cloud-network-map" upstream and downstream enterprises such as CiDi, Baidu, and Tus Cloud Control in the Xiangjiang Intelligent Technology Innovation Center, which aids the deployment of smart taxi, smart heavy truck, smart sanitation and smart logistics technology, and allows Changsha to seize the high ground future emerging industries.

Today, a rich cultural heritage has given birth to the vigorous development of Changsha's innovative and creative cultural industry. Malanshan, located along the Liuyang River, has changed from "a village in the city" to "China's V Valley" and drawn 3,500+ upstream and downstream enterprises in the video cultural and creative industry chain in little more than 5 years. This positions it at the forefront of the country in promoting "traditional culture plus technology" and "traditional culture plus digitalization".

Thanks to the advancement of technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud computing and AI, Changsha, capital of Hunan Province in central China, has stayed ahead of and leads the development of these technologies, which have opened up unlimited possibilities for the continued development of Changsha, the city of future in central China.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441083
Caption: Changsha: Central China's city of the future

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Changsha Municipality

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.