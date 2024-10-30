Changxing Island accelerates development of world-class green petrochemical industrial base

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn：

The high-end petrochemical new materials project by Liaoning Dingjide Petrochemical Co Ltd, a major supplier of polyolefin catalysts and chemical additives products, is rapidly progressing in the Changxing Island Economic and Technological Development Zone of Dalian, Liaoning province.

A bird view of Dalian Changxing Island Economic and Technological Development Zone [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

With a total investment exceeding 12 billion yuan ($1.68 billion), the project, which began construction in March, is poised to catalyze the growth of a green petrochemical industrial cluster on Changxing Island.

As of October, a number of key buildings have entered the stages of decoration. Concurrently, essential public infrastructures such as water supply, power supply facilities, and operational docks supporting the project are progressing smoothly.

A significant wharf project, symbolizing the full-scale inauguration of the hydrogen-based energy hub on Changxing Island, has also commenced construction.

The project, funded jointly by the Dalian Xizhong Island Development Group, COSCO Shipping Investment Dalian Co Ltd, and Dalian Menglian Petrochemical Co Ltd, will feature a 10,000-ton liquefied hydrocarbon berth and a 10,000-ton liquid chemical and oil berth.

Once operational, the terminal will support COSCO Shipping's integrated logistics projects, the Dingjide project, and the China General Nuclear Power Group's projects, addressing the maritime needs of enterprises in the Xizhong Island Petrochemical Park.

Nestled in the northwest of Dalian, the Changxing Island Economic and Technological Development Zone graces the eastern shores of the Bohai Sea. Elevated to a national development zone in April 2010, the zone serves as the execution ground for Liaoning's coastal economic zone development and the opening strategy, as well as Northeast China's revitalization strategy. It stands as a national advanced economic and technological development zone, a petrochemical industrial base and a national new industrialization demonstration base.

As one of China's seven major petrochemical industry bases, the Dalian Changxing Island Economic and Technological Development Zone is committed to building a world-class green petrochemical industry base through investment promotion, innovation and business environment enhancements.

In 2023, the Dalian Changxing Island (Xizhong Island) Petrochemical Industrial Base was listed among "China's top 30 chemical industry parks with high-quality development" for the first time, ranking third in economic output (petrochemical output value) among national chemical parks.

The petrochemical industry output value of Changxing Island has reached 235.7 billion yuan, accounting for 51.5 percent of Dalian's total petrochemical industry output value.

After a year of intensive construction, the first phase of the Hengli New Material Science and Technology Industrial Park, invested by Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) New Materials Technology Co Ltd with a total investment of 50 billion yuan, has since completed test trials and entered into full production.

The park focuses on projects aimed at producing 1.6 million tons of high-performance resins, 2.6 million tons of functional polyesters and 600,000 tons of butanediol (BDO) per year, transforming basic chemical products into high-end chemical and new material products, thereby fully establishing the value chain from petroleum to fine chemicals. Once fully operational, the first phase of the industrial park is expected to generate an annual output value of 110 billion yuan.

This year, Changxing Island has vigorously promoted supply chain optimization and industrial chain integration around leading enterprises, fostered an industrial ecosystem, developed new quality productive forces and actively introduced new sectors, including hydrogen energy and energy storage.

Construction officially began on the Dingjide POE high-end new material project; the Huayi lithium battery project reached trial production in just 16 months; the fine chemical engineering innovation park has introduced 36 companies; and the biopharmaceutical industrial park has been officially launched.

The Dalian Changxing Island (Xizhong Island) Petrochemical Industrial Base includes the Changxing Island area and the Xizhong Island area.

The Changxing Island area, fully developed by Hengli Group with an investment of over 240 billion yuan, has achieved a production capacity of 20 million tons of refined oil, 4.5 million tons of aromatics, 11.6 million tons of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), and 1.5 million tons of ethylene. The focus is on leveraging Hengli's strengths in bulk chemical raw materials, specifically in aromatics and olefin industry chains, to continually extend and supplement the industrial chain and build a cluster for chemical new materials.

The Xizhong Island area will serve as the core hub for large-scale integrated refining and chemical production. This area will integrate multiple industrial chains and product clusters, including the ethylene resources from the Bohai Rim refineries, and will focus on handling a refining capacity of 20 million tons.

The Dalian Changxing Island Economic and Technological Development Zone adheres to the concept of sustainable development, insisting on both economic development and environmental protection, and vigorously promoting a green, low-carbon, and circular economy. In 2023, it was approved as a "National Green Industrial Park".

Aiming to build a distinctive industrial park that is the best domestically and world-class internationally, Dalian Changxing Island is accelerating the construction of a trillion-level green petrochemical industry cluster, a hundred-billion-level high-end coastal equipment manufacturing industry cluster, and a ten-billion-level biopharmaceuticals, new energy, and port-logistics industrial cluster.

It is also actively planning to build green ammonia, green methanol, green aviation coal, and other hydrogen-based new energy and LPG product comprehensive logistics bases, creating a hydrogen-based green energy sea-land passage in Northeast China and Eastern Mongolia, constructing the Northeast Asia hydrogen-based energy center and a national methanol storage and transportation base.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn