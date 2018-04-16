Changyou.com to Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 25, 2018

The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

US: 1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong: 800-906-601 China Mainland: 400-620-8038 International: +1-845-675-0437 Passcode: CYOU

Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the passcode to join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call at 09: 30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 25, 2018 through May 1, 2018. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 9989536

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Changyou's website at http://ir.changyou.com.

About Changyou

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) is a leading developer and operator of online games in China with a diverse portfolio of popular online games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China, as well as a number of mobile games. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a leading game information portal in China. Changyou began operations as a business unit within Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHU) in 2003, and was carved out as a separate, stand-alone company in December 2007. It completed an initial public offering on April 7, 2009. Changyou has an advanced technology platform that includes advanced 2.5D and 3D graphics engines, a uniform game development platform, effective anti-cheating and anti-hacking technologies, proprietary cross-networking technology and advanced data protection technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.changyou.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Changyou.com Limited

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +86 (10) 6192-0800

E-mail: ir@cyou-inc.com

In the United States:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Phone: +1 (480) 614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

