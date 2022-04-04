Channel 4 Selects mParticle to Accelerate Digital Growth

Customer Data Platform to Drive Data-Driven Decisions for UK's Leading Public Media Company

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that Channel 4 Television Corporation, a British free-to-air public-service television network, has selected mParticle as its customer data infrastructure to support the company in making data-led decisions. mParticle will play a foundational role in the company's Future4 strategy which has set Channel 4 on a path to thrive in the digital age.

Channel 4 aims to create change in the wider world through TV, streaming, social media and film. The organization provides the UK's biggest free streaming service, All 4, plus a network of 12 television channels.

As part of the company's Future4 strategy, the organization is doubling down on digital growth. By 2025, the company aims to double viewing across its All 4 streaming service, raise digital advertising to 30 percent of total revenue, and increase new revenue streams to at least 10 percent of total revenue. To achieve these ambitious goals, Channel 4 needs a comprehensive view into customer data so it can effectively introduce new binge-worthy on-demand programs, innovate its core advertising proposition for a digital world, and diversify its revenue streams to drive sustainability for the organization.

The All 4 streaming service team currently uses a range of tools to help make data-driven decisions. However, with each new tool comes the challenge of consistently capturing user behavior and service events. mParticle enables the All 4 team to capture events once and disseminate that information across the company's toolset.

mParticle also offers pre-existing integrations with many of Channel 4's marketing partners, helping the company understand its return on investment and drive the most value from its digital marketing spend. Based on these integrations, Channel 4 can onboard new partners without additional lead time for development and quickly integrate data from that partner across 15 different platforms.

"At the heart of Channel 4's business is a strategy built on data," said Karen Gallantry, mParticle Chief Revenue Officer. "By harnessing mParticle as its customer data infrastructure, Channel 4 is accelerating its business into a digital future and continuing to elevate its role as an organization reinventing the entertainment industry."

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

