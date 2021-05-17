Channel Bakers Partners With Profitero To Add Industry-Leading eCommerce Analytics Services

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Bakers, a global eCommerce and Retail Media advertising agency, today announced it will partner with Profitero, the leader in providing actionable eCommerce insights for the world's most successful consumer brands, to offer its clients access to best-in-class, enterprise-quality sales and market share analytics. According to Joshua Kreitzer, agency Founder and CEO, Profitero also has named Channel Bakers a "Certified Profitero Pro Partner" that can combine these analytics with advertising, content and supply chain optimization services to help more brands realize maximum ROI on their marketing efforts.

"The Profitero partnership will provide us a breadth of new tools enabling us to produce strong insights we can shape into comprehensive eCommerce and Advertising strategies" said Joshua Kreitzer, Founder and CEO of Channel Bakers."

"Profitero's pure-play technology business model offers tremendous synergy with Channel Bakers as a global full-service strategic eCommerce and Retail Media advertising agency," Kreitzer said.

Having expanded to over 185 employees worldwide, Channel Bakers' new relationship ensures the agency is fully 'tech-enabled' and represents a significant benchmark for continued growth.

Noting that the largest consumer brands have responded to a 44% growth in 2020 online sales with investments in sophisticated in-house data analytics teams, Kreitzer said smaller brands lacking such resources can now work with Channel Bakers plus Profitero to level the playing field within the eCommerce landscape.



"We partnered with Profitero because we have not seen any other retail benchmarking and market share tools available that deliver consistent accuracy for our clients," said Kreitzer, while adding that, on average, brands using Profitero grow their eCommerce sales 70 percent faster than category competitors.

According to Sarah LaVallee, Channel Bakers' Vice President of Client Success, the agency was chosen among a small list of best-in-breed agencies based on its understanding and servicing the needs of small teams, especially when it comes to Amazon.

"Our experience and knowledge of Amazon and its new products along with our global presence create a strong synergy for our relationship with Profitero and will have a huge impact on our client success," LaVallee said. "We believe that people, plus the right tech is what delivers the best eCommerce and retail media outcomes that brands are looking for from their agencies in today's retail landscape."

About Profitero:

Profitero is a leading global SaaS company providing eCommerce insights to 4,000 consumer brands, including large-size brands like Adidas, Kraft-Heinz and L'Oreal as well as small to medium-sized brands such as Califia Farms, Materne, Moroccan Oil and Popsockets. Using Profitero's daily data and analytics, brands can optimize their assortment, content, search placement, pricing and reviews across 600+ retailer websites spanning 50+ countries. News outlets, including Good Morning America, The Wall Street Journal and Ad Age frequently cite and trust Profitero as a source of data for their stories.

About Channel Bakers:

Founded in 2015 as the first agency purely focused on Amazon Advertising by CEO Joshua Kreitzer, Channel Bakers is a full-service, global agency founded upon a core tenet to help innovative brands find the right audience at the right time and tell their story to drive sales. The agency utilizes its decades of experience leveraging data and analytics to grow revenue within specific retailers and verticals. With this strategy Channel Bakers has helped clients including Samsung become top brands on the Amazon platform. Channel Bakers is fully accredited and certified by Amazon as an advertising partner. For more information, visit www.channelbakers.com .





