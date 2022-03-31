Channel Control Merchants expands its retail presence with new store openings in the US and Canada

HATTIESBURG, Miss. , March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Control Merchants (CCM) continues its expansion with store openings in Louisiana as well as Alberta and Ontario Canada. In March, the company re-opened a Dirt Cheap store in Houma, Louisiana after extensive hurricane damage and is re-opening a Treasure Hunt store in Cambridge, Ontario as part of a major remodeling effort.

CCM is also expanding into Alberta, Canada with its first Treasure Hunt store in Calgary opening in mid-April.

"With rising prices across North America, our retail value proposition resonates with more and more consumers," said Chris Homewood, CEO. "We continue our growth to help underserved communities while increasing scale and market-level choice for our sourcing partners."

Unlike traditional reverse logistics, Channel Control Merchants maximizes recovery by creating a closed loop that is a total solution for returns and unproductive inventory all the way down to the consumer. The Company's network of retail stores gives products from leading retailers and manufacturers a second chance, selling them quickly and directly to real everyday people. With clear line-of-sight to the unit level, CCM's solution is an extension of its sourcing partners sustainability efforts.

"Our growth in both the US and Canada gives our retailer partners strategic options by making the border an important part of their brand management," said John Lee, President of Canadian Operations. " We can take possession on either side and handle all import /export documentation based on decades of experience to reduce travel time and improve profitability."

New store locations:

US:

Dirt Cheap

1218 St. Charles St.

Houma, Louisiana 70361

Canada :

Treasure Hunt

150 Holiday Inn Drive

Cambridge, Ontario N3C 1Z5

Treasure Hunt

293026 Colonel Robertson Way

Unit 102

Rocky View County, Alberta T4A 3L8

About Channel Control Merchants

Channel Control Merchants, LLC helps retailers and manufacturers manage returns and unwanted inventory with a one-of-a-kind closed loop solution selling through physical retail stores directly to customers. Its mission is to improve lives and communities in a sustainable way. The Company sources inventories from major retailers and manufacturers and processes the merchandise through its reverse logistics facilities, keeping over 80 million items out of landfills each year and supporting the sustainability initiatives of its sourcing partners. The Company meets its suppliers' specific geographic distribution requirements for resale by selling through its more than 4 million square feet of retail space. The Company's retail division has three banners: Dirt Cheap, Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies across 100+ stores located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Canada (Alberta and Ontario.) The stores provide a unique "treasure hunting" shopping experience by offering a wide variety of brand-name merchandise across multiple categories under one roof at extreme savings.

www.ccmllc.com

Linkedin: Channel Control Merchants, LLC

Contact Information:

Marco Pescara

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Channel Control Merchants