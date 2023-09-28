Channel Futures DE&I 101 List Honors Charissa Jaganath of Logicalis

Jaganath recognized among individuals promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology channel

TROY, Mich., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology solutions provider Logicalis today announced that Charissa Jaganath, Global Head of Responsible Business, is among the honorees on the third annual Channel Futures DE&I 101 list. The list recognizes individuals from a wide spectrum of multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the communications and technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

"Inclusivity is a core part of my personal and professional philosophy, shaped by experiences I had as a young woman of color in post-apartheid South Africa," said Jaganath. "I am honored each day to bring that focus into my work with Logicalis, and to have an opportunity to create change in my organization as well as the broader technology sector."

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 list spotlights the efforts of dedicated and determined individuals working to eliminate discrimination in the industry. Jaganath was recognized for her role shaping the global Logicalis responsible business approach and bringing DE&I to the center of that strategy. She joined Logicalis in March 2021 and since then has been instrumental in leading initiatives to increase diversity in the company. Her efforts have directly helped increase the number of women in global leadership roles, drive diverse employee recruitment, and advanced employee DE&I training.

"DE&I work requires levels of dedication and determination that many people do not possess," said Kelly Danziger, general manager, Informa Tech Channels. "But as anyone on this list can tell you, the work is as rewarding as it is hard. We are pleased to be able to recognize these individuals and, hopefully, amplify their efforts."

"DE&I is alive and well in the channel," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels. "This year we received more nominations than ever before and learned of some remarkable achievements that should be celebrated."

Nominations for the DE&I 101 list were solicited on the Channel Futures website and through social media. Between April 12 and July 14, individuals could nominate themselves or others for the list. Applications were open to managers, leaders and individual contributors. All submissions were reviewed by members of the Channel Futures editorial team with input from advisory board members.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures, a media and events destination for the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel community, is part of Informa Tech. It provides information, perspective and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagents and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures' properties include many awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which deliver unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Futures Leadership Summit, Women's Leadership Summit, the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and a DEI Community Group, our initiative to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

