Channel Investment Partners Wins 2022 Lipper Fund Award

ARLINGTON, Va. , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Investment Partners announced today that the Channel Short Duration Income Fund (CPSIX) was recognized by the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The Fund was recognized for delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to peers in the US Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund category.

Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize award winning managers who are successfully facing down market factors not seen in decades including rising inflation, a thinning labor pool and continuing constraints on the global supply chain.

Markets are ebbing and flowing along with the sentiments and emotions of investors as the pandemic continues to cloud outlooks and change perspectives. Fund managers find themselves looking beyond earnings statements and factoring in impacts of viral waves – making active management more challenging than ever.

"We applaud the 2022 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Channel Investment Partners for delivering out performance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios in a time of unprecedented change," said Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv.

"Channel Investment Partners is honored to receive the 2022 Lipper Fund Award, which symbolizes performance excellence in the mutual fund industry," said Matthew Duch, Managing Partner and CIO of Channel Investment Partners. "We salute our talented and highly dedicated investment partners who demonstrate an unyielding commitment and passion every day to generate strong results for our clients and shareholders. This award is given for performance, but it is also a strong validation of our flexible boutique business model in a rapidly changing industry."

For more information about Channel Investment Partners and Channel Funds, please visit www.channelinvestmentpartners.com and www.channelfunds.com

About Channel Investment Partners

Channel Investment Partners (CIP) is a fixed income boutique investment manager based in Arlington, VA. CIP is the result of years of experience and conversations about the direction of the asset management industry, primarily related to expenses, incentives, corporate structures, professional experience, executive leadership, and fiduciary responsibilities. We believe the future of the asset management business is not to reinvent the industry but rather return to basics: put the client first and help them reach their objectives.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund awards are based on the Lipper leader for consistent return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com . Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Channel Short Duration Income Fund was evaluated among 153 Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund share classes for the 3-year period ending 11/30/21.

Important Risk Information:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds are subject to interest rate risk and will decline in value as interest rates rise. High Yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than Investment Grade securities due to the speculative nature of their investments. Mortgage-Backed securities are subject to prepayment and extension risk and therefore react differently to changes in interest rates than other bonds. Small movements in interest rates may quickly and significantly reduce the value of certain Mortgage-Backed securities. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Holdings are subject to change.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read. The prospectus may be obtained at (877)-627-8504 and www.channelfunds.com/mutual-funds .

Channel Short Duration Income Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA /SIPC).

