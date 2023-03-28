Channel Investment Partners Wins 2023 Lipper Fund Award

Back to Back: Firm recognized for Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund in 2022 & 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second straight year, Channel Investment Partners (CIP) was recognized with a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. CIP announced today that the Channel Short Duration Income Fund was named Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards United States 2023 Winner, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 5 years. Last year, Channel Short Duration Income Fund was named Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards United States 2022 Winner, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 3 years.

Channel Investment Partners

"The 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize those award winning managers who navigated their shareholders through the impacts of a global pandemic and then the perfect storm of economic shocks leading to generational inflation pressure and global central bank interventions.

"Prospects for potential recessionary forces taking hold and subdued returns across most major asset classes in 2023, highlights the need for adept stewardship of one's investments. Fund managers will need to guide their investors through these challenging times and position them favorably for the eventual recovery.

"We applaud the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Channel Investment Partners for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global economic disruptions." Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv.

"Channel Investment Partners is thrilled and honored to follow our 2022 award with a 2023 Lipper Fund Award, which symbolizes performance excellence in the mutual fund industry," said Matthew Duch, Managing Partner and CIO, Channel Investment Partners. "It was a challenging year for bonds so this award is extremely special in recognizing our fund performance and commitment to our investment process. It is also another validation that our investment and boutique business models work."

For more information about Channel Investment Partners and Channel Funds, please visit www.channelinvestmentpartners.com and www.channelfunds.com.

About Channel Investment Partners

Channel Investment Partners (CIP) is a fixed income boutique investment manager based in Arlington, VA. CIP is the result of years of experience and conversations about the direction of the asset management industry, primarily related to expenses, incentives, corporate structures, professional experience, executive leadership, and fiduciary responsibilities. We believe the future of the asset management business is not to reinvent the industry but rather return to basics: put the client first and help them reach their objectives.

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund awards are based on the Lipper leader for consistent return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Channel Short Duration Income Fund was evaluated among 138 Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund share classes for the 5-year period ending 11/30/22.

Media Contact:

Matthew Duch

571-721-1852

[email protected]

Important Risk Information:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds are subject to interest rate risk and will decline in value as interest rates rise. High Yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than Investment Grade securities due to the speculative nature of their investments. Mortgage-Backed securities are subject to prepayment and extension risk and therefore react differently to changes in interest rates than other bonds. Small movements in interest rates may quickly and significantly reduce the value of certain Mortgage-Backed securities. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Holdings are subject to change.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read. The prospectus may be obtained at (877)-627-8504 and www.channelfunds.com/mutual-funds.

Channel Short Duration Income Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

SOURCE Channel Investment Partners