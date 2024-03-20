Channel Investment Partners Wins 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

Firm recognized with three awards for Channel Short Duration Bond Fund, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 3yr, 5yr, and 10 Years.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, Channel Investment Partners (CIP) was recognized with LSEG Lipper Fund Awards. CIP announced today that the Channel Short Duration Income Fund was named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2024 Winner, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 3, 5, and 10 years. Last year, Channel Short Duration Income Fund was named Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards United States 2023 Winner, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 5 years. In 2022, Channel Short Duration Income Fund was named Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards United States 2022 Winner, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 3 years.

"The 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are recognizing perhaps the most dramatic three-year period that the markets have seen in decades. Fund managers being recognized have steered their investors through a pandemic, a mild recession, a war, skyrocketing inflation, and dramatic central bank intervention.

Whether you've been investing for just the past 15 years and have seen only the easy money environment following the Financial Crisis – or you've been an investor for 50 years and feel as if you've seen it all, there is no way to have foreseen the range of fundamental and non-financial factors that impacted the markets these past few years.

We applaud the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners such as Channel Investment Partners for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global market disruptions." Robert Jenkins, Global Head of Research, Investment & Wealth LSEG Lipper.

"Channel Investment Partners is always thrilled and humbly honored to follow our 2022 and 2023 awards with three 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, which symbolizes performance excellence in the mutual fund industry," said Matthew Duch, Managing Partner and CIO, Channel Investment Partners. "It was another challenging year for bonds with volatility requiring a disciplined investment process and calm temperament. This award is extremely special in recognizing our fund performance and repeatable process of delivering for investors over time. The boutique investment firm business model works, in part, by prioritizing investment returns."

For more information about Channel Investment Partners and Channel Funds, please visit www.channelinvestmentpartners.com and www.channelfunds.com.

About Channel Investment Partners

Channel Investment Partners (CIP) is a fixed income boutique investment manager based in Arlington, VA. CIP is the result of years of experience and conversations about the direction of the asset management industry, primarily related to performance, expenses, incentives, corporate structures, professional experience, executive leadership, and fiduciary responsibilities. We believe the future of the asset management business is not to reinvent the industry but rather return to the basics of putting the investor first and helping them reach their objectives.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

The Channel Short Duration Income Fund was evaluated among 147, 137, and 103 Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund share classes for the 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods, respectively, ending 11/30/23.

Important Risk Information:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds are subject to interest rate risk and will decline in value as interest rates rise. High Yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than Investment Grade securities due to the speculative nature of their investments. Mortgage-Backed securities are subject to prepayment and extension risk and therefore react differently to changes in interest rates than other bonds. Small movements in interest rates may quickly and significantly reduce the value of certain Mortgage-Backed securities. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Holdings are subject to change.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read. The prospectus may be obtained at (877)-627-8504 and www.channelfunds.com/mutual-funds.

Channel Short Duration Income Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

