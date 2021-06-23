Channel Key Expands Service Offering with New Technology to Help Brands Increase Market Share

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key, LLC is excited to provide brands with access to Profitero Pro, a new technology that makes enterprise-quality analytics more accessible for small e-commerce teams with limited budgets so they can better compete and boost online sales faster. The expansion of service stems from a partnership with Profitero, the leader in providing actionable e-commerce insights for the world's most successful consumer brands.

"We're excited to partner with Profitero and offer access to more data, analytics, and diagnostic tool sets," said Dan Brownsher, President and CEO of Channel Key. "Profitero's robust technology platform will enable our team to make better-informed decisions and accelerate scalable growth for our clients."

Channel Key's new service offering utilizes proprietary technology and algorithms to integrate Amazon sales with share metrics and digital shelf analytics to more quickly pinpoint factors that will lead to higher sales. In combination with Channel Key's portfolio of tailored marketplace services, Profitero Pro will help brands achieve the following:

Estimate daily competitor sales on Amazon

Measure market share growth and identify investment opportunities

Reduce out-of-stocks and strengthen the digital supply chain

Boost search rankings for more visibility and traffic

Optimize retail advertising campaigns for better ROI

Protect profitability and maximize promotions

Create compelling product content that converts

"Profitero provides critical insights for understanding your market share and how your strategies are performing," said Brian Martinez, Director of Client Strategy for Channel Key. "Adding the power to monitor stock, listing changes, and competitors help brands stay on top of their business."

"Profitero Pro equalizes the playing field by allowing smaller e-commerce teams to make informed decisions using the same high-quality insights trusted by global leaders like Adidas, General Mills and L'Oreal," said Bryan Wiener, CEO of Profitero. "On average, brands that use Profitero grow their e-commerce sales 70% faster than category competitors. We're excited to combine our data and insights with Channel Key's expertise to help brands better compete and win on Amazon."

About Channel Key

Channel Key is one of the fastest-growing full-service channel management marketplace consulting agencies. Complete 360-degree services include guidance on marketplace strategies and turnkey marketplace support including content development, custom ad campaigns, marketing programs, inventory and operations management, stress-free marketplace setup, maintenance, and ongoing consulting. All services are tailored to each customer. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

SOURCE Channel Key

Related Links

https://channelkey.com

