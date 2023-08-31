Channel Key Launches New High-Performance Website

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key announced it has launched a new website that prioritizes performance, security, and user experience.

"After months of hard work and dedication, we're excited to unveil our brand-new website," said Kristen Whiteley, Director of Marketing for Channel Key. "It is now much easier for brands to connect with Channel Key and access the information and services that will help take their Amazon sales to the next level."

The new website features in-depth information about Channel Key's portfolio of best-in-class services, including marketplace strategy, brand awareness, revenue growth, profitability analysis, new product launches, 1P/3P transitions, operational health, marketing, advertising, content creation, optimization, reporting and analytics, and more.

With more brands discovering the power of programmatic advertising, the new website offers a unique landing page devoted to Amazon DSP. This section discusses how Amazon DSP works, how it benefits brands in any industry – regardless of whether they sell on Amazon – and how Channel Key can help brands use Amazon DSP to reach their target audiences at scale.

The website also includes a revamped blog archive with improved navigation, video testimonials, enhanced security features, and multiple streamlined options to contact Channel Key. All visitors are welcome to request a free brand audit report to discover their quickest path to more Amazon sales. This in-depth analysis pinpoints a brand's missing potential and offers a clear roadmap to greater success.

Channel Key partnered with DX Agency to redesign the website from the ground-up. Founded in 2004, DX Agency is a full-service engagement agency dedicated to helping companies build customer loyalty with a full range of strategic, creative, and analytic solutions.

About Channel Key

Channel Key is an award-winning full-service Amazon marketplace consulting agency that has partnered with over 250 brands ranging from SMBs to Fortune 1000 companies. As a verified Amazon Partner, Channel Key helps brands maximize profitability and identify growth opportunities on Amazon with a unique combination of experience, transparency, and strategy. Each brand benefits from the round-the-clock support of a team of Amazon experts and receives a customized Strategic Business Plan with defined KPIs that serve as a clear path to success. Our mission is to provide brand owners with a winning Amazon strategy and the ecosystem and resources to execute at the highest level possible. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

