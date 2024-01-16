Channel Key LLC Acquires True Hero

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Key LLC announced it has acquired True Hero, a full-service Amazon agency headquartered in Colorado. The purchase agreement was finalized on January 12, 2024. Channel Key will begin onboarding True Hero's employees and clients immediately.



"True Hero has an excellent track record of helping large retail brands launch and grow on Amazon," said Dan Brownsher, President and CEO of Channel Key. "As a key Amazon partner and agency with the foundation and ecosystem to scale and grow quickly, we saw a great opportunity to bring True Hero into our organization and expand our expertise in the Amazon marketplace."



Channel Key's mission is to provide brand owners and manufacturers with a winning Amazon and/or DSP strategy and the ecosystem and resources to execute at the highest level possible. This acquisition will enable Channel Key to offer best-in-class, turnkey services to a wider client base. It will also provide more resources and deeper category and brand experience for Channel Key's growing team of employees.

Wendi Held, President and Founder of True Hero, will help oversee her agency's team of Amazon experts under the Channel Key brand. True Hero clients will receive complete continuity of service.

"Partnering with Channel Key opens up exciting opportunities for our brands and team," said Held. "This was the natural next step for True Hero and was a decision we did not take lightly. Channel Key will give our clients a deeper and stronger foundation. I am staying on board and committed to guiding overall brand growth and strategy."



Channel Key is an award-winning full-service Amazon marketplace consulting agency that has partnered with over 250 brands ranging from SMBs to Enterprise companies. As a verified Amazon Partner, Channel Key helps brands unlock their marketplace potential, maximize profitability, and identify growth opportunities on Amazon. Each brand benefits from a team of Amazon experts and receives a customized Strategic Business Plan with defined KPIs that serves as a clear path to success. Our mission is to provide brand owners with a winning Amazon strategy and the ecosystem and resources to execute at the highest level possible. For more information, visit www.ChannelKey.com.

