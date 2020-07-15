Channel Leader Bob Stegner Joins IT Hall of Fame

"I can't think of a more worthy recipient of this honor," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA.

"The industry, and particularly the SMB vertical, has grown and evolved in large part due to Bob's efforts and leadership throughout his career," Thibodeaux continued. "It's hard to imagine someone who has impacted and aided more companies and individuals than Bob. He's a daily source of inspiration to the thousands of people who've had the good fortune to know him and benefit from his experience."

Stegner's selection to the IT Hall of Fame was universally welcomed by channel leaders.

"Bob's commitment to the reseller community for over 30 years is a true testament to serving others," said Steve Harper, retired president of Network Management Group, Inc. in Hutchinson, Kan. "Bestowing this honor on him is well deserved."

"The impact that Bob has made on this industry is significant," said Stephanie Dismore, senior vice president and managing director, North America, HP. "The industry knows that Bob's authenticity, the way that he approaches people, certainly makes him one of a kind."

Stegner's impact as an industry leader is confirmed by his selection again this year – for the 12th time in his career – as one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, as selected by the editors of CRN. This annual list recognizes an elite group of executives who drive the channel agenda and evangelize the importance of channel partnerships.

"As I thought about [Bob's] induction, I realized how many business leaders he has impacted," said Ted Warner, founder and consultant with Connecting Point Greeley in Colorado. "Bob has not only been a great friend to so many, but also has inspired IT owners to dream big and succeed."

In his current role, Stegner oversees North American marketing efforts for SYNNEX, leading a team responsible for vendor marketing, the company's best-in-class partner communities, and major annual events held throughout North America. His team's recent accomplishments include the relaunch of their reseller enablement tool, DEMANDSolv; expanding training opportunities and financing programs; and investing in SYNNEX communities and advisory councils.

Prior to joining SYNNEX Stegner held several executive positions in channel marketing, channel programs and market development at Ingram Micro, where he worked for more than a decade. He was instrumental in growing the company's VentureTech Network, a leading partnership organization for technology solution providers and resellers. The VentureTech Partners1 program was inducted into the IT Hall of Fame in 2012.

He began his career in the IT industry in 1990 when he was hired as the director of sales and marketing for SARCOM, Inc. in Columbus, Ohio.

Stegner also was a member of the CompTIA Board of Directors from 2010 through 2014, including serving as board's vice chair between 2012 and 2014.

Founded in 1997 by CRN, the IT Hall of Fame honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions or provided exceptional service to the IT channel, as well as those responsible for outstanding technology innovations or business transformations. The IT Hall of Fame has been administered by CompTIA since 2010.

Recent inductees have included Phil Katz (2011), Earl A. Pace, Jr. (2011), Jacob "Jack" Goldman (2012), James M. Ciccarelli (2013), Victor Hayes (2013), C. Wayne Ratliff (2013), Robert Faletra (2014), Susan Kane (2014), Scott Cook (2015), Sam Palmisano (2015), Jim Dixon (2016), Frank Vitagliano (2017), and the CompTIA A+ Originators2 (2011).

Visit the IT Hall of Fame digital museum for industry history and the complete roster of inductees https://www.comptia.org/it-hall-of-fame/.

1 Ted Warner, Myles Schacter, Steven Harper, Jane Cage.

2 James Brann, Richard Bulot, Dennis Cagan, Joe Ciulla, Julie Faster, Dave Garcia, Mark Hiltz, John Hlavac, Alan Hupp, Gus Kolias, Tim Kuhlman, Terry Morrison, Dennis O'Leary, Sara Parks, Marshall Toplansky, Aaron Woods, Tricia Wurts, and Bill York.

