Channel Mixers For Municipalities, Komax on a Large Scale

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The treatment of raw water entering a Water Treatment Plant through a rectangular channel can seem like a daunting task with an added problem of low allowable pressure drop, injection of chemicals, and the desired homogenous blend of output downstream. How can this all be accomplished? Inline static mixer giant, Komax Systems, Inc. has the answer!

The Komax channel mixer consists of a series of interlocking left and right-hand mixing elements which, under turbulent flow, produce elliptical vortices rotating in opposite directions of either side of each element. The axis of each vortex is at right angles to the axis of the main water flow, producing a back-mixing effect that disperses the chemicals evenly.

"Our customers are municipal water treatment plants who either want to treat the raw water coming into the water treatment plants for drinking or other purposes, or effluent water being discharged to the rivers, creeks etc. The chemicals being injected are chlorine, ammonia, sodium bisulphite, coagulants, flocculants etc. to achieve various treatment objectives. The types of channels are either closed underground channels or open (to atmosphere) channels. They can also be small channels inside the water treatment plants," said Sameer Kshirsagar/Senior Application Specialist.

Triple Action Inline Static Mixer Technology

The Komax channel mixer consists of a series of interlocking left and right-hand mixing elements which, under turbulent flow, produce elliptical vortices rotating in opposite directions of either side of each element. The axis of each vortex is at right angles to the axis of the main water flow, producing a back-mixing effect that disperses the chemicals evenly. Chemicals are added through several spargers connected at the upstream end of the mixer. Low-pressure drop designs for chlorinating can be supplied as complete assemblies or in component form for onsite assembly where access is difficult.

When an inline static mixer outweighs the price of pumps

Consulting Engineers, Inc. of Pasadena, California, studied several alternatives to the mechanical mixer then in service at Val Vista. Their work concluded that the static mixer manufactured by Komax Systems, Inc. of Huntington Beach would be preferred unit and would provide cost-effective, high efficiency mixing.

The Komax Difference

"Unlike our competitors, we have a dedicated engineer that will work with you from project inception to installation," stated Tory Turner/Sales Support and Marketing Manager. "We can also provide inhouse CFD analysis, a small price for peace of mind when you know the inline static mixer results before installation. We take the time, understand our client's individual needs through industry specific application engineers that will handle your project through the entire process."

