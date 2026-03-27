Channel Oishii (R) Dedicated to Japanese Food Culture Launched on Amasian TV in North America

TOKYO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB) and ODK Media, Inc., operator of Amasian TV, North America's ad-supported free streaming TV (FAST) service, announced on March 27 the launch of Channel Oishii, the first Japanese food and lifestyle channel on the platform. The channel offers a 24/7 lineup of programming -- including dramas, films, documentaries, and anime -- bringing viewers the flavors, places, and stories that make Japanese food culture so "oishii" (delicious).

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"'Oishii' is what Japanese people say when something tastes truly delicious, but it also expresses a broader feeling of comfort, discovery, and shared enjoyment around food," said Hiroshi Maeda, JIB President and CEO. "Channel Oishii brings together compelling food storytelling from across Japan, allowing North American audiences to enjoy it at their convenience, free of charge."

Interest in Japanese cuisine continues to grow across North America. Japan welcomed a record number of international visitors in 2025, more than 42 million. Many were drawn by the country's culture and food experiences. Audiences are increasingly eager to explore the stories behind Japan's flavors.

Channel Oishii offers a diverse lineup of food-related content across multiple genres. Stories, characters, and places provide viewers with a window into the country's kitchens, cafes, and dining rooms. Highlights include "The Solitary Gourmet (Kodoku no Gurume)." This pioneering food drama follows traveling salesman Goro Inogashira as he discovers memorable meals, savoring the simple pleasure of eating alone. Also featured is Shibuyummy, a lively food series that explores the streets of Tokyo's Shibuya district, uncovering hidden delights, local favorites, and street food legends -- from casual "ramen" (noodle) shops to upscale sushi counters and cozy "yokocho" (alley) bars.

"Free streaming platforms are becoming an important gateway for audiences to discover global content," said Peter Park, Chief Strategy Officer at ODK Media. "By bringing Channel Oishii to Amasian TV, we're giving viewers an opportunity to explore Japanese food culture while reinforcing our broader mission of making international storytelling more accessible."

Channel Oishii is available free on Amasian TV in the United States and Canada on Channel 500. Viewers can watch the live stream and AVOD via smart TV, mobile devices, or on the web at https://amasian.tv/live/channel-oishii. For updates and highlights, follow Channel Oishii on Instagram @channeloishii and https://jibtv.com/en/channeloishii.

Channel Oishii is powered by Amagi's FAST distribution technology, enabling reliable channel playout, scheduling, and distribution to audiences across North America. The channel experience is further enhanced by Deepdub's human-expressive AI-inspired dubbing and localization, allowing Japanese content to reach viewers with authentic, studio-grade voice performances.

About Amasian TV

Amasian TV is North America's first ad-supported free streaming TV platform to offer a wide range of content from across Asia -- including dramas, movies, anime, lifestyle programming, and live channels. Through ODK Media's advanced localization, Amasian TV helps make international content more accessible, connecting global stories with the next generation of streaming audiences.

Official website: https://amasian.tv/

About Japan International Broadcasting

Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB) is a group company of NHK, the sole public media organization in Japan. JIB was established to expand the global reach of Japanese programming through an all-Japan effort involving the NHK Group, private broadcasters, trading companies, and businesses in the information, communications, and financial sectors.

Official website: https://jibtv.com/en/

About ODK Media

Founded in 2011, ODK Media, Inc. is a global media company specializing in streaming distribution, localization, and cross-border content monetization. Through its owned and operated platforms -- including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, OnDemandViet, and Amasian TV -- ODK Media connects international content with audiences across North America. The company leverages advanced distribution infrastructure to help content partners expand their reach and make global storytelling more accessible.

Official website: https://www.odkmedia.net/

SOURCE Japan International Broadcasting