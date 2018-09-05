Channel Your Inner Barista and Charge Up with New Drinkfinity Coffee Infusion Pods

New Drinkfinity Coffee Infusion Pod flavors Americano Charge and Cinnamon Americano Charge are a twist on coffee shop favorites and deliver an entirely new iced coffee experience. Containing two espresso shots (143mg of caffeine*) from Colombian coffee for a double jolt of energy, the flavors are also free of artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners. Americano Charge is entirely unsweetened while Cinnamon Americano Charge contains cinnamon and is sweetened with cane sugar and stevia leaf.

"We are iced coffee enthusiasts here at Drinkfinity and just like many consumers, we were looking for new ways to make iced coffee quickly in the morning," said Hernan Marina, Vice President, Global Business Innovation, Drinkfinity. "Each coffee flavor was designed for consumers to prepare and customize with ease, while preserving the essence of the classic Americano."

The full lineup of Drinkfinity Pods are categorized into four 'modes,' including Charge with caffeine, Flow with vitamins or fiber, Renew with sports-drink levels of electrolytes and Chill with botanicals, designed to fit people's multifaceted needs for a personalized beverage throughout their day. Drinkfinity now offers 16 unique flavor blends which are made up of dry and liquid ingredients like chia seeds, ginger root extract and concentrated fruit juices. Drinkfinity Pods use approximately 65% less plastic than a 20 oz. ready-to-drink beverage bottle.

The Drinkfinity Charge Coffee Infusion Pods cost $1.63 a "pop" and come in packs of four (for $6.50), and the Drinkfinity Vessel retails for $20.00. All Drinkfinity flavors can be purchased exclusively at www.drinkfinity.com .

For each purchase in the U.S. in 2018, Drinkfinity will donate $1 to Water.org to help provide one year of safe water for one person in the developing world, up to $100,000.

*Two espresso shots typically contain 128mg caffeine; Drinkfinity Coffee Infusion Pods contain 143mg of caffeine.

Drinkfinity is a beverage startup and PepsiCo venture which began with a vision. A vision to create the ultimate customizable beverage for the future. A vision to balance the needs of people and our planet. A vision to rethink the way people drink. Created and developed in Miami, Fla., Drinkfinity was launched in the US early 2018. Drinkfinity is a personalized beverage that allows people to "Peel, Pop and Shake" to combine the dry and liquid ingredients contained in portable Pods with water in a reusable, BPA-free Vessel, and create blends in a variety of flavors. A PepsiCo venture, Drinkfinity embraces the way people live by providing unique blends to answer their multifaceted lifestyle needs throughout the day. Drinkfinity is currently available for purchase in the United States, the EU and Brazil exclusively at www.drinkfinity.com. For more information on Drinkfinity, visit www.drinkfinity.com. Follow Drinkfinity on Facebook and @drinkfinity.

