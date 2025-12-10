Channel3 Secures $6M Seed Funding to Build the Infrastructure Behind Agentic Commerce

Channel3 provides developers and merchants with a universal product graph for the next generation of commerce

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Channel3 , the company building the connected database of every product on the internet, announced its $6 million seed round led by Matrix, with participation from Ludlow Ventures, Paul Graham, Sri Batchu (former CMO of TheRealReal) and Matteo Franeschetti (founder of EightSleep). The investment underscores growing momentum around agentic commerce, a new channel of AI-driven shopping experiences, and positions Channel3 to accelerate its mission of making every product on the web discoverable and actionable by AI.

The agentic AI race is redefining shopping, as companies compete to show that AI can deliver real value by helping consumers find, compare and buy products. Channel3 provides the underlying infrastructure for this emerging channel, giving developers and merchants AI-ready access to products across the internet. Today, Google, Amazon and ChatGPT own the agentic commerce channel because they own all the product data. Channel3 is changing that by building a comprehensive, real-time product database that's accessible to every merchant and developer, thereby democratizing the foundation of AI-driven commerce.

"AI-driven shopping is only as powerful as the data it can act on," said Alexander Schiff, co-founder and CEO of Channel3. "Developers building agentic commerce applications often get stuck on product data because collecting and maintaining it is too difficult and expensive. We handle the infrastructure layer, so developers can focus on building the best user experience."

George Lawrence, co-founder and CTO, added, "Product data has always been a problem that no one has fully solved. Now, with multimodal AI models smart enough to understand products and inexpensive enough to operate at scale, Channel3 is making product data reliable, structured and actionable. This enables developers to build AI shopping experiences that are frictionless, intelligent and scalable."

Channel3's API provides access to a real-time product catalog that connects products, variants, images, attributes and merchant offers across the web. It allows any app or agent to search products, surface the best options and link users directly to merchants for purchase. Channel3 is neutral and storefront-agnostic, making discovery seamless across the web. The company's technology uses multimodal AI models to match products across merchants, link variants, extract rich attributes and interpret product pages—ensuring AI agents can find the right products, regardless of how listings differ.

For merchants, Channel3 offers a frictionless way to participate in this new commerce channel. By syncing their catalog, merchants can make their products discoverable by the growing number of AI agents guiding consumer purchases with no technical work required on their end. Channel3 also ensures that product data is clean, structured and continuously updated so it can be surfaced on any AI platform even as standards, protocols and schemas evolve. Merchants also benefit from tracking and affiliate infrastructure, making it easy to attribute sales.

"The team at Channel3 is tackling a generational opportunity that we firmly believe will become the foundational layer for the agentic commerce era," said Kojo Osei, Partner at Matrix. "We're proud to partner with this team as they lead the charge in a massive, emerging market."

Alexander Schiff and George Lawrence met at Duke University, where they co-founded their first startup together. Schiff led AI projects at Studio.com after working at Microsoft, and Lawrence, a former Palantir engineer, co-founded Channel3 to solve a growing pain point in AI shopping. Schiff first recognized the problem while building an AI tutor that could recommend products and earn affiliate revenue, realizing no existing solution could support this kind of agentic shopping. The company is also a Y Combinator alum.

Channel3's catalog already includes 50 million products and continues to expand rapidly. The company will use the funding to expand its engineering team and further invest in the compute-intensive AI needed to process billions of tokens to understand every product online. To learn more, please visit trychannel3.com .

About Channel3:

Channel3 is building the connected database of every product on the internet. The company provides developers and merchants with a real-time, universal product graph, enabling new AI-driven shopping experiences across the web. Channel3 is a Y Combinator alum and is backed by Matrix Partners, Ludlow Ventures, and notable angel investors including Paul Graham, Sri Batchu and Matteo Franceschetti.

About Matrix:

Matrix is an early-stage venture capital firm investing from idea through Series A. As a close-knit team of former founders and company builders, Matrix partners with companies with deep technical expertise and a clear vision of the future. The firm has backed industry-defining companies including Apple, FedEx, Canva and Oculus.

