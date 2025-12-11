Channel99 Launches Dynamic Audiences with One-Click Activation on Top-Performing Advertising and Lead-Generation Channels

New Functionality Integrates with LinkedIn, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, YouTube, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel99 , the first AI-powered decision engine for B2B marketers, has introduced functionality that leverages its industry leading account identification to create high performing B2B audiences with AI based recommendations for activation across multiple channels. Easy-to-use rules enable customers to create target account lists for top-of-funnel programs connecting brand investments to lead generation initiatives, middle-of-funnel for pipeline acceleration with buyer groups, and bottom-of-funnel to laser target the key people that influence deals.

"I'm excited that Channel99 customers can now leverage our best-in-class account identification to create high-performing audiences that grow and accelerate pipeline," said Chris Golec, Founder & CEO of Channel99. "Leveraging AI to recommend which channels make the most sense for a particular audience and desired outcome eliminates a lot of the financial inefficiency that exists in B2B today."

In addition to aggregating account engagement and interests based on website activity, Channel99 also includes signals from high-value intent destinations, including G2 and LinkedIn. In September of this year, the company announced an integration with LinkedIn where Channel99 measures the view-through attribution from organic and paid social programs and maps it all the way through to pipeline impact.

"With Channel99, we're able to uplevel our reporting with a clear, trusted view of our channels, which is essential for the accurate attribution of digital spend. That clarity helps us improve the ROI of our digital investments, double down on key programs, and drive efficiency," said John Flesher, Director of Marketing Operations at Tealium.

A variety of activations are now live and include LinkedIn, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, YouTube and Audyence, with others planned this year, including G2, TechTarget, The TradeDesk, NetLine, StackAdapt and Reddit.

"We are excited to partner with Channel99 and turn their customers' high-value audiences into leads and pipeline," said Karl Van Buren, CEO of Audyence, a next-generation platform for content syndication and lead generation. "Connecting and converting brand investments into top-of-funnel sales activity and pipeline has been a dream for way too long - now it is not only possible, but fully automated".

Companies can get started with a free account at www.channel99.com and connect more than a dozen media channels, CRM systems, and intent providers in a matter of minutes. AI-native dashboards are available to generate recommendations for campaign, audience and mix adjustments, and data can also be made available for ingestion into CDP's and data warehouses.

About Channel99

Channel99 is a B2B marketing technology company that has solved long-standing attribution challenges in order to fuel an AI-powered decision-making engine. With superior account identification and the first-of-its-kind B2B ad verification, the B2B platform utilizes AI to identify financial inefficiencies across channels, optimize campaign and audience adjustments, and then automate workflows to reduce labor while increasing operational efficiency. High-growth mid-market companies up to global enterprises leverage Channel99's technology to increase and accelerate pipeline while reducing marketing investment risk.

The company's founder and CEO is Chris Golec, who previously founded Demandbase and pioneered the ABM category. Industry-leading investors include Jackson Square Ventures, Industry Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Geek Ventures, Ridge Ventures, and Marin-Sonoma Impact Ventures. More information is available at channel99.com

SOURCE Channel99