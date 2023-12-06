Channel99 Launches First View-Through Analytics Technology for B2B Digital Marketing

News provided by

Channel99

06 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

New Functionality Works Across Media Platforms to Give Digital Marketers Transparency Into Targeting Efficiency, Waste, Reach, Engagement and Impact on Pipeline and New Deals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel99, a new generation of B2B performance marketing technology, today launched its new view-through technology purpose-built for B2B digital programs, made possible by a universal and cookie-free impression pixel. Customers can place unique pixels within their digital campaigns — including those run by Microsoft, Google, Demandbase, HubSpot, Outreach, Marketo and SalesLoft —  to gain transparency into targeting efficiency, waste, reach, engagement and impact on pipeline and new deals. Customers who trial the platform can upload custom B2B audiences, create multiple pixels and compare results for up to one million free impressions.

The view-through and verification technology connects the activity happening with a customer's digital ads, whitepapers, email and other digital assets off its website with the engagement of the same accounts on its website, allowing for a 360-degree view of an account before, during and after a deal closes. The platform and technology enabling connections to the website, CRM systems and spreadsheets — where custom audiences and spend data often reside — was introduced in September of this year. It includes an 'Account Identity Network,' which Channel99 built by integrating the 'best-of' data sources from across the industry for identifying accounts and bots.  

"The level of transparency Channel99 can provide is long overdue," said Uzair Dada, CEO of Iron Horse. "Customers and their agencies will no longer have to rely on the inconsistent, and often biased, results from each vendor. It's about time that B2B has a true third-party source to measure and compare the financial impact of their digital investments."

Channel99 also offers functionality that makes it easy to compare vendors and channels on a variety of important KPIs, ranging from the percentage of impressions that reach the intended audience (targeting efficiency) to the resulting economics in terms of effective CPM and the actual impact on pipeline and revenue.  

"The most common question I hear is why hasn't this been done before," said Chris Golec, founder & CEO of Channel99 and founder of Demandbase. "The answer is that it has been done in B2C. However, the underlying technology needed to satisfy B2B's needs is quite different, and there has not been a third party that can execute this need until today.

The value proposition of B2C verification services is typically the identification of human versus non-human impressions, viewability and brand safety. While those are important, B2B's priority is more about the efficiency of reaching a finite set of target accounts and the resulting impact on the sales pipeline and new deals."

Future plans include the expansion of the view-through technology to leading publishers, video platforms, CTV and social media.  Where available, Channel99 will directly integrate with media platforms to simplify comparisons and directly load spend data. The company also has plans to broaden its industry benchmark data and roll out a generative AI solution for making more informed marketing investment decisions.  

Additional Resources

For more company news, industry trends and best practices from the team that successfully pioneered ABM technology, read the Channel99 blog and follow us on LinkedIn

 About Channel99

Channel99 is a B2B performance marketing platform that helps companies optimize their marketing investments and drive measurable results. By measuring the performance of vendors and channels driving customer engagement, Channel99 provides valuable insights into the quality of the channels and vendors generating pipeline. This enables B2B companies to reduce inefficiencies, lower acquisition costs and exceed sales pipeline targets. Learn more at www.channel99.com.

SOURCE Channel99

Also from this source

Channel99 Debuts Next-Generation Performance Marketing Platform to Reveal the True Financial Return of B2B Marketing

Channel99 Debuts Next-Generation Performance Marketing Platform to Reveal the True Financial Return of B2B Marketing

Channel99, the pioneer in B2B performance marketing technology, today announced its next-generation platform for optimizing marketing investments and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.