ChannelAdvisor Acquires Analytics Firm BlueBoard to Enhance E-Commerce Intelligence for Global Brands

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced that it has acquired BlueBoard , a leading e-commerce analytics company. Headquartered in Paris, France, BlueBoard helps leading global brands such as L'Oreal, Clarins, and Logitech gain a competitive advantage on their e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how their products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces.

By acquiring BlueBoard, ChannelAdvisor continues to enhance its capabilities for brands seeking to accelerate e-commerce growth. ChannelAdvisor will bring BlueBoard's solutions to market as ChannelAdvisor Brand Analytics to help multi-channel brands manage online distribution, improve visibility, grow sales and protect their reputations by leveraging intelligence related to product assortment, pricing, brand product content, reviews, and search performance. ChannelAdvisor Brand Analytics will further enhance ChannelAdvisor's Enterprise offering that helps brands solve their multi-channel marketplace, digital marketing, direct-to-consumer, first-party retail, drop-ship and fulfillment needs - all in a single, centralized platform.

"Brands are increasingly focused on their digital strategies and how to navigate rapidly-evolving consumer behavior. To do this effectively, they need best in class analytics to maximize visibility into their online channels so they can react quickly and appropriately to changing market dynamics. We're excited to welcome the talented BlueBoard team and extend our analytics capabilities to help brands succeed in an increasingly competitive e-commerce environment," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO.

"ChannelAdvisor is a recognized industry leader in the e-commerce space. By joining forces, we are able to add our deep experience to help launch ChannelAdvisor Brand Analytics, which is positioned to empower multi-channel brands to succeed online," said Kevin Cohen co-founder and CEO of BlueBoard. "Given ChannelAdvisor's global reach, extensive customer base and sizable salesforce, we see an opportunity to scale the business quickly."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor Brand Analytics visit www.channeladvisor.com/solutions/brand-analytics/ .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding the e-commerce market, the success of our strategy and product offerings focused on brands, our introduction of ChannelAdvisor Brand Analytics, and our continued position as a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and if any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Further information on the factors that could affect our results is included in our filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the 'SEC Filings' section of the Investor Relations page of our website at http://ir.channeladvisor.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

[email protected]

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

www.channeladvisor.com

