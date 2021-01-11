ChannelAdvisor Announces Amy Rumford as Vice President, Global Services

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has named Amy Rumford as Vice President, Global Services. Rumford will lead ChannelAdvisor's Global Services team, which includes customer implementation, global technical support, account management, and managed services.

"As ChannelAdvisor continues to focus on enabling our clients to be successful, establishing an executive team with breadth of industry experience and agility is integral to our success," said Beth Segovia, Chief Operating Officer at ChannelAdvisor. "In 2021, we are continuing to enhance our capability to service large enterprise brand clients, and Amy is the perfect choice to lead this transformation. She is a strong leader and strategic thinker with a track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results. In addition to her passion for customers, Amy's unique combination of brands, retail, and tech experience makes her the ideal leader to build upon the momentum and commitment of our services team. I am excited to work with her and confident she will further enable our customers to compete and win."

Before joining ChannelAdvisor, Rumford worked as a consultant for the manufacturing industry. Prior to that, she served as Vice President, Supply Chain Services for Advance Auto Parts, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. With an extensive background of over twenty years in the technology industry, Rumford served in senior operations and transformation leadership roles at industry-leading companies including Google, Lenovo, and IBM. She spearheaded successful global initiatives to drive each organization's transformation and growth, including new business integration and global accounts operational design and execution.

"I'm truly delighted to join ChannelAdvisor's executive team, and I am eager to work alongside each member of our dynamic Global Services team," said Rumford. "It's an exciting time in e-commerce, and ChannelAdvisor strives to be at the forefront of innovation. I will be laser-focused on the needs of our customers and ready to tackle challenges to help them sustain and grow their businesses and seize new opportunities."

In addition to her extensive leadership experience, Amy brings her passion and commitment for the local community to ChannelAdvisor. She is an active volunteer, serving on advisory boards for the YMCA-Camp Kanata, North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management, and Appalachian State University's Walker College of Business, where she is vice chair of the Business Advisory Council. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering at Penn State University and a Master of Business Administration at North Carolina State University.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

[email protected]

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

www.channeladvisor.com

