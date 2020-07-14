ChannelAdvisor Announces Enhancements to Help Drive Ad Spend Efficiency on Amazon

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced advanced automation capabilities designed to improve ad spend efficiency for advertisers on Amazon. The expanded support for brands and retailers seeking greater product visibility on Amazon can make it easier to manage underperforming spend, protecting profit margins. In addition, ChannelAdvisor added support for first-party dropship connections and third-party marketplaces to help brands and retailers more easily diversify selling channels to facilitate continued growth.

"This is a critical time for brands and retailers to connect with browsers and buyers, but customer acquisition can often prove cost-prohibitive," explains Steve Frechette, Vice President, Product Management at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor's powerful automation tools can help advertisers improve ROI by saving them valuable time and resources. ChannelAdvisor offers Amazon advertisers the opportunity to optimize ad campaigns and reinvigorate their brand presence for a sustainable competitive advantage."

The platform's new enhancements designed to help brands and retailers accelerate sales performance through advertising and marketplace growth include:

E-Commerce Solutions for Improved Efficiency

Ad Performance Rules for Amazon Advertising: Brands and retailers that advertise on Amazon can now easily evaluate and eliminate low-performing sponsored campaigns with ChannelAdvisor's new Ad Performance Rules for Amazon Advertising. Advertisers can set custom parameters for each campaign, allowing them to pause underperforming ads automatically. This additional layer of automation helps drive ad spend efficiency and saves time for advertisers to focus on other important tasks.

Focus on Client Experience: ChannelAdvisor continues to take pride in delivering an exceptional user experience to its clients. In this release, ChannelAdvisor has simplified and improved the efficiency of managing listings across multiple marketplaces. In addition, order management has been streamlined to help sellers keep pace with their sales success and be more efficient and effective at the task they perform most frequently, order fulfillment.

Support for New Marketplace and Dropship Integrations

New Marketplace Integrations: ChannelAdvisor is committed to helping brands and retailers expand globally through its existing support for over 100 marketplaces. Adding to its leading network of marketplaces, ChannelAdvisor has expanded its support for Afound (AT/DE) in addition to offering new integrations with Atlas for Men (UK), ComEd (US), Galaxus (CH), OfferUp (US), and Shop Premium Outlet (US).

New Dropship Connections: For US-based sellers that need help streamlining their dropship operations, ChannelAdvisor now offers support for first-party integrations with Boscov (US), Dollar General (US), Nautica (US), Kohls (US) and Staples (US).

More to Explore

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor's enhanced features, register to attend the webinar "ChannelAdvisor's Newest Platform Enhancements: July 2020" on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will provide an in-depth look at the latest enhancements. Participants will learn how to leverage these new solutions to:

Support margin by leveraging ChannelAdvisor's new Ad Performance Rules for Amazon Advertising to help reduce wasted ad spend

by leveraging ChannelAdvisor's new Ad Performance Rules for Amazon Advertising to help reduce wasted ad spend Diversify selling channels through new emerging marketplaces and first-party dropship connections

through new emerging marketplaces and first-party dropship connections Easily manage marketplaces and order fulfillment in ChannelAdvisor's newly enhanced user dashboard

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

