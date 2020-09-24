ChannelAdvisor Announces New Consumer Survey Results

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today released results from a new consumer survey of more than one thousand active shoppers in the US. The nationwide survey, fielded by Dynata on August 24, 2020, indicates significant shifts in online shopping behavior among purchase-ready consumers across all age groups and genders during the pandemic. ChannelAdvisor will present the survey findings in a new webinar planned for September 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT.

In collaboration with Dynata, ChannelAdvisor conducted a baseline consumer survey in April 2020. Over 1,000 shoppers in the US participated in the study, which, in addition to highlighting their shift toward online shopping, helped track the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on brands and retailers. ChannelAdvisor replicated the survey in August and captured new insights into how and where consumers in the US are shopping; when they expect to accelerate spending for the holiday season; and expectations for future shopping habits.

Some of the study's key findings include:

Consumers Predict Future Shopping Behavior

The percentage of respondents in the US that said they expect to shop online more than they did before the pandemic increased from April to August:

38% - April 2020

-

52% - August 2020

The percentage of US consumers that indicated they expect to shop online for groceries more than they did before the pandemic increased from April to August:

26% - April 2020

-

52% - August 2020

Consumers Plan Early Start to Holiday Shopping

59% of consumers said they expect to start their holiday shopping online before November 1

Consumers Expect Holiday Delivery Delays

47% of US consumers said they are concerned that brands and retailers won't be able to deliver packages to them on time this holiday season

78% of survey respondents said they are willing to wait longer for the delivery of their packages this holiday season due to logistical shipping delays

More Consumers Are Shopping Online

Since early March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, surveyed US consumers said they describe themselves as shopping online more frequently than before the pandemic.

than before the pandemic. 46% - April 2020

-

60% - August 2020

Since the onset of the global pandemic, surveyed US consumers reported that they purchased items they had not bought online before.

31% - April 2020

-

36% - August 2020

Since early March, surveyed respondents indicated that they purchased from retailers they had not shopped with before.

20% - April 2020

-

24% - August 2020

Consumers Opt to Buy Online and Pick Up In-Store

79% of surveyed consumers shopped at a physical store since reopening (excluding grocery and supermarkets)

of surveyed consumers shopped at a physical store since reopening (excluding grocery and supermarkets) 59% of surveyed consumers said that they used "buy online, pick up in-store" (or curbside pickup) options when shopping online since the outbreak of COVID-19

of surveyed consumers said that they used "buy online, pick up in-store" (or curbside pickup) options when shopping online since the outbreak of COVID-19 41% of US consumers reported that they plan to use 'buy online, pick up in-store' (or curbside pickup) options when shopping for non-grocery items this holiday season

To learn more about holiday shopping trends and insights from this recent consumer survey, register to attend ChannelAdvisor's upcoming webinar .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

