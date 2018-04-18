ChannelAdvisor Announces New Enhancements Designed to Improve Growth, Profitability and Business Performance

"As the e-commerce landscape evolves, our clients face heightened consumer expectations, increased competition and rapidly-changing market conditions," says Mark Vandegrift, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "We want to equip sellers so they can quickly and proactively respond to market changes without losing out on opportunities, and ultimately, profits. This release delivers innovative technology for retailers and branded manufacturers to gain direct access into channels where their customers are shopping. With these insights, sellers can effectively engage with their buyers through marketing, selling and fulfilling to positively improve customer experience."

New enhancements to help retailers and branded manufacturers take control of their business include:

Marketing

Amazon Advertising Automated Bid Management Expansion: ChannelAdvisor expands its advanced Amazon marketing solution with automated bidding capabilities for manual and automatic targeting campaigns. Supporting new targeting types, ChannelAdvisor also enhances the performance inputs for bidding strategies to help Amazon advertisers reach more potential buyers. This allows advertisers to leverage Automated Bid Management based on a selection of pre-defined strategies. Advanced advertisers can design a custom bidding strategy based on a combination of performance data.

Selling

Fulfilling

Shipping Management Suite: ChannelAdvisor's Shipping Management Suite provides sellers with a direct connection into their fulfillment partners, incorporating automation to reduce processing time, create custom picklists and packing slips, print shipping labels, and to choose the right shipping carriers without additional third-party software. This suite offers complete flexibility for sellers to take more control of their customer experience with little effort. This streamlines order processing performance, and ultimately, can expedite fulfillment while lowering overall costs and meeting customer demand.

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor's expanded product release, register to attend the webinar on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 8am PDT, 11am EDT, 4pm BST. During the webinar, Jonathan Laverentz, product marketing manager, and Gregg Shupe, senior product marketing manager, ChannelAdvisor, will provide an in-depth look at the newest solutions. Participants will learn how:

Digital Marketing capabilities drive more qualified buyers to products through machine learning, targeted placements and data quality improvements.

capabilities drive more qualified buyers to products through machine learning, targeted placements and data quality improvements. Marketplaces multi-channel solutions equip sellers to connect with consumers through both first-party and third-party sales strategies across an extensive global partnership network.

multi-channel solutions equip sellers to connect with consumers through both first-party and third-party sales strategies across an extensive global partnership network. Fulfillment Solutions offer advanced order-to-label automation and connections with industry-leading fulfillment partners to facilitate cost savings and improved order performance.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and branded manufacturers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

