ChannelAdvisor Announces New Features Designed to Improve Product Visibility and Connect Brands and Retailers with More Consumers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today unveiled new features to enable brands and retailers to increase product visibility, find new customers, and streamline e-commerce operations.

"Dramatic shifts in e-commerce demand solutions that can meet brands and retailers at their point of need. This release includes enhancements and new services that further demonstrate our platform's powerful capabilities and the depth of our online shopping integrations that enable sellers to discover more consumers, showcase their products at the right time, and win the sale," explains Steve Frechette, Vice President, Product Management at ChannelAdvisor.

With e-commerce accelerated by the global pandemic, brands and retailers continue to adapt their online strategies. The ChannelAdvisor platform helps make these strategies possible through efficient inventory and order management, actionable analytics, digital marketing automation, support for advertising, and over 160 marketplace integrations to enable brands and retailers to capture new audiences and connect with purchase-ready consumers worldwide.

ChannelAdvisor's expanded product offerings enable brands and retailers to diversify and reach new buyers across the most popular selling channels. "Maintaining steady growth is key to multichannel success, which is why ChannelAdvisor's expanded support for Walmart presents an exciting opportunity for brands and retailers to build upon their success in this major marketplace," adds Frechette. "From advertising to fulfillment, sellers on Walmart can take full advantage of ChannelAdvisor's comprehensive, end-to-end support, enabling them to stay competitive."

With nearly 150 million visitors to Walmart stores and digital properties every week1 combined with ChannelAdvisor's robust suite of solutions, sellers can leverage ChannelAdvisor to help coordinate and optimize their advertising, product listings, and fulfillment efforts in a single platform.

New platform capabilities and services in this release include:

Expanded Support for Walmart Sellers

Support for Walmart Connect: Walmart sellers can now save valuable time and resources by leveraging ChannelAdvisor's powerful automation tools to manage their advertising campaigns in the same platform as their listings. As a Walmart Advertising Partner, ChannelAdvisor's support for Walmart Connect enables sellers to automate campaign scheduling, bidding, and keyword selection, perform bulk actions, and apply ad rules based on performance.

Support for New Marketplace and Dropship Integrations

New Marketplace Integrations: As the shift to multichannel commerce has accelerated, competitive brands and retailers desire diversification to attract more consumers and grow online sales. ChannelAdvisor remains laser-focused on global marketplace expansions to help address the evolving business needs of brands and retailers worldwide. This ongoing commitment to marketplace expansion is evident through the broadening of existing support of Elkjøp (FI, SE, and DK) and Lazada (PH, VN, SG, TH, ID, MY) in addition to new marketplace integrations with Åhléns (SE), Amazon Poland (PL), Back Market (UK), Beyond (US), Exelon (US), Joom (FR), NBCUniversal Checkout (US), PopIn Border (KR), and Zalando (CZ and IE).

New First-Party Channel Expansions: ChannelAdvisor added support for first-party integrations with AAFES (US), Aldi (DE), Best Buy Canada (Consignment), Hofer (AT), Tractor Supply (US), Wayfair (CA), and Zappos (US).

Enhanced UX, Reporting and Analytics

Third-Party Sellers Analysis: Third-Party Sellers Analysis is a new ChannelAdvisor Brand Analytics premium feature that can help brands increase visibility of third-party sellers on retail sites and marketplaces such as Amazon and Walmart. With the ability to analyze strategies, track stock levels and identify unauthorized sellers, brands now have a more comprehensive tool for visibility of their retail partners and other third-party sellers.

New Services for Online Brand Presence

Campaign Management – Video Advertising Services: With ChannelAdvisor's digital marketing and advertising expertise combined with data-driven analysis, brands and retailers can now gain services support for campaign management of video advertising campaigns. With advanced support to more effectively manage rich media experiences such as video advertising on YouTube, brands can get in position to engage digitally-savvy consumers at every stage of the shopping journey.

Additional Features for Optimization

ChannelAdvisor Extended Support for Amazon Buy Shipping: With the Buy Shipping API expansion, ChannelAdvisor offers sellers the opportunity to reach audiences in five additional countries, including Canada , France , India , Italy , and Spain . By simplifying the steps required to participate in Seller Fulfilled Prime, this feature allows sellers to meet Amazon's requirements and quickly respond to shipment notifications.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

1 Source: Walmart 1st Party Data, 2020

