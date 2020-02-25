ChannelAdvisor Announces New Patent for Template Mapping System

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,552,420 titled "Systems and Methods for Compressing and Extracting Information from Marketplace Taxonomies."

The patent, issued on February 4, 2020, includes as inventors Josh Christie, Vice President of Engineering and Cameron Bowe, Engineering Director at ChannelAdvisor. This is ChannelAdvisor's second patent, which follows the issuance of U.S. Patent 9,430,482 on August 30, 2016. These proprietary technologies help to affirm ChannelAdvisor's long-standing position as a leading e-commerce solution provider.

"This is an exciting milestone for ChannelAdvisor," explained Mr. Christie. "By helping to reduce the complexity of any online channel's category structure and data requirements, the ChannelAdvisor platform enables merchants to manage listings with ease on user-friendly templates. We've seen our ability to quickly streamline product data mappings across multiple marketplaces have a significant, beneficial impact on the brands and retailers that we serve. ChannelAdvisor is proud of this achievement and, more importantly, is committed to helping our customers save valuable time and resources."

In addition to cost- and time-saving efficiencies, rich product data continues to play an important role in helping brands and retailers to connect with and influence consumer buying decisions. As e-commerce continues to evolve, merchants must identify practical solutions to help streamline the path to purchase.

"Through innovation and continuous examination of our customers' business needs, ChannelAdvisor is focused on advancing its capabilities to enhance the online strategies of brands and retailers competing in the e-commerce space," added Mr. Christie.

