ChannelAdvisor Announces New Strategic Alliance with Payoneer to Enable Cross-Border B2B Transactions, Currency Conversions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced a new strategic alliance with Payoneer , a leading cross-border payments platform supporting over 150 currencies in more than 200 countries. ChannelAdvisor and Payoneer are working together to provide brands and retailers with seamless payment options to pay or receive funds at a competitive rate, positioning online sellers to expand their marketplace reach.

By leveraging ChannelAdvisor's robust platform and Payoneer's global payment solutions, brands and retailers can take advantage of flexible cross-border transactions and low-cost currency conversions. The cost savings from reduced foreign exchange rates can offer online sellers a competitive advantage. Through both companies' network of global marketplaces, this strategic partnership provides brands and retailers, who want to optimize their operations and diversify their businesses, opportunities for growth through international marketplace expansion.

"We're excited to work in partnership with Payoneer, a prominent digital payment platform. ChannelAdvisor aims to help our customers get ahead of the rapid change in the e-commerce landscape," said Paul Colucci, Vice President, Global Business Development, ChannelAdvisor. "Now, more than ever, brands and retailers need efficient payment options with easy usability to help meet the demands of today's empowered consumer—and to help grow their business. With Payoneer, we're setting the stage for brands and retailers to be in a great position to expand globally."

Payoneer is one of the largest providers of cross-border payments for sellers on major marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart. Payoneer collection accounts enable sellers to collect earnings from foreign marketplaces in that local currency and convert to their own local bank accounts with reduced foreign exchange rates that tier down for high volume sellers.

"ChannelAdvisor is an industry leader in eCommerce marketplace management, and we are thrilled to be working with them to help their sellers grow globally," added Iain McNicoll, Regional Manager of Americas for Payoneer. "Like Payoneer, ChannelAdvisor's mission is to help sellers optimize their businesses and expand to new markets, and we look forward to supporting them in this goal."

For more information, visit ChannelAdvisor's partner site detailing services provided by Payoneer .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers transform the way they connect to the empowered consumer through marketing, selling, and fulfillment capabilities. Thousands of customers globally depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

