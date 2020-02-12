ChannelAdvisor Announces New Strategic Partnership with ShipStation and Planned Launch of ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced a strategic partnership with ShipStation to bring to market ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition , a new, simplified version of its e-commerce platform. ShipStation, a world leading web-based e-commerce shipping solution, will be the first go-to-market partner, positioning ChannelAdvisor to extend channel management solutions to a new market segment.

With an increasingly demanding e-commerce landscape, brands and retailers require faster, easier access to leading platforms capable of helping them manage multi-channel inventory quantities to avoid overselling, orchestrate orders, enhance shipping management, and save valuable time to help grow their businesses. ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition can enable small to medium-sized merchants to streamline their marketplace operations and expand to new channels.

Through its strategic partnership with ShipStation, ChannelAdvisor can offer ShipStation customers access to the new ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition, providing channel expansion and access to new consumers through integration with a webstore and global marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition can seamlessly integrate with ShipStation to combine the benefits of multi-channel inventory and order management with the leading shipping management capabilities offered by ShipStation.

"The core ChannelAdvisor platform is designed for larger brands and retailers who require extensive functionality and configurability. ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition is designed to be a lightweight, simpler solution geared towards getting smaller brands and retailers - who are getting started on a multi-channel journey - launched and selling in a matter of minutes. With a shipping solution that scales up as merchants grow, ShipStation is the ideal strategic partner to address this market," said David Spitz, CEO at ChannelAdvisor. "Through this new alliance, ChannelAdvisor and ShipStation are bringing together best-in-class channel management and shipping management capabilities to help our joint customers succeed."

Todd Wilkens, Chief Product Officer at ShipStation, adds, "At ShipStation, everything we do is in service of helping merchants grow. ChannelAdvisor's Starter Edition is a great solution for sellers who are looking for new opportunities to get their products in front of more customers and grow sales, and we're happy to offer this service directly within ShipStation."

ChannelAdvisor Starter Edition is planned for general availability in spring 2020.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

About ShipStation

ShipStation is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Sydney and London, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information on ShipStation, please visit https://www.shipstation.com .

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

www.channeladvisor.com

