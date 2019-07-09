ChannelAdvisor Enables Brands and Retailers to Increase Global Marketplace Reach, Personalize Path to Purchase with New Platform Enhancements

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today unveiled enhanced capabilities to help its customers grow both online and offline sales. Through enhancements to its Where To Buy Local solution, Amazon Advertising suite, and drop ship retailer network, ChannelAdvisor has further improved its offering to position brands to reach consumers at every touchpoint along the shopping journey while collaborating with retailer partners. By adding new marketplace connections and expanding fulfillment capabilities, ChannelAdvisor opens up new selling channels for both brands and retailers and provides additional tools to meet customer shipping expectations.

"Sellers face a multitude of challenges balancing efficiency and growth," said Mark Vandegrift, vice president of product management at ChannelAdvisor. "With this release, we've focused on enabling manufacturers to more easily market their brands on Amazon, sell to new consumers through additional drop ship retail partners in Europe, and support offline retail partners globally. Moreover, we have continued to add new marketplaces for our customers as well as provide new options for fulfillment efficiency. Having this in a single platform provides brands and retailers the flexibility and scalability to sell their products to new consumers in the right place, at the right time, and for the right price globally."

Focused on positioning brands and retailers to market, sell, and fulfill to their consumers, the latest updates to the ChannelAdvisor platform include:

Marketing Solutions that Encourage Brand and Retailer Collaboration

Amazon Advertising: Sponsored Brands Support – Manufacturers participating in the Amazon Brand Registry can promote brand awareness and sales growth on Amazon through ChannelAdvisor's support of Sponsored Brands, a powerful complement to the popular Sponsored Products program within Amazon Advertising. ChannelAdvisor's solution allows brands to create and manage all Amazon ad campaigns within a single, centralized platform to help consumers discover their products and drive sales.

Where To Buy - Buy Local Enhancements – ChannelAdvisor's Where to Buy - Buy Local solution allows brands to seamlessly connect highly-qualified consumers with offline retail partners, creating a frictionless, personalized shopping experience and strengthening retail relationships. The new Where to Buy on-demand functionality allows brands to track and provide product availability and stock status data to consumers at the local store level. The solution also enables brands to display local promotional text within the Where to Buy - Buy Local experience at the product, category, city, and/or store level. New click and collect support, available in France , gives brands the ability to provide consumers with more retail purchase options directly from the brand's website.

New Selling Channels

Drop Ship Network Expansion – Through ChannelAdvisor's platform, brands can manage their drop ship retail networks—in addition to third-party marketplace activity—via an automated, streamlined interface, saving time on purchase order and invoice management while reducing inventory errors. With this release, ChannelAdvisor now supports drop ship connections in Europe , adding to a robust network of U.S. retailers.

New Marketplace Connections – ChannelAdvisor is expanding its global channel offerings to include Amazon UAE, Amazon Turkey, Amazon Brazil, Google Shopping France, Allegro ( Poland ), Urban Outfitters (U.S.), Free People (U.S), and Anthropologie (U.S.). As a leading marketplace platform, ChannelAdvisor's robust and comprehensive integrations allow online brands and retailers to create global demand for their products while reaching new consumers worldwide.

New Capabilities to Increase Fulfillment Efficiency

Support for Zalando Fulfillment Solutions (ZFS) – ZFS allows brands to leverage Zalando's logistics infrastructure to scale fulfillment and provide high delivery standards for their customers. ChannelAdvisor customers can now leverage ZFS through the ChannelAdvisor platform, providing a comprehensive set of tools for success on Zalando.

Advanced Batch Shipping Management — Advanced Batch Management allows sellers to increase their warehouse throughput by processing high-volume orders with shipping labels in bulk. With this addition to the Shipping Management Suite, sellers can send batches of orders to multiple fulfillment facilities and personnel simultaneously, automatically select the best shipping rate, and print the appropriate packing slips for each order.

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor's expanded product release, register to attend the webinar on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. EDT. During the webinar, ChannelAdvisor's product managers will provide an in-depth look at the newest changes and the ways in which brands and retailers can:

Create a better consumer path to purchase and strengthen retailer relationships through Where to Buy Local enhancements

through Where to Buy Local enhancements Increase product visibility and sales growth on Amazon through ChannelAdvisor's support of Sponsored Brands

through ChannelAdvisor's support of Sponsored Brands Accelerate new customer acquisition on both domestic and international channels by leveraging ChannelAdvisor's new marketplace integrations

by leveraging ChannelAdvisor's new marketplace integrations Optimize fulfillment operations through ChannelAdvisor's new drop ship connections in Europe , significantly reducing order processing time

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers transform the way they connect to the empowered consumer through marketing, selling, and fulfillment capabilities. Thousands of customers globally depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

