ChannelAdvisor Enhancements, Including Checkout on Instagram, Enable Brands and Retailers to Strengthen Holiday Season Performance

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced new enhancements to its powerful e-commerce platform to help brands and retailers expand their marketplace reach, optimize their online advertising, and streamline retailer data to facilitate time and cost-saving efficiencies for continued growth this holiday season and beyond.

By introducing newly launched marketplace integrations, including the in-app shopping option Checkout on Instagram, ChannelAdvisor positions its customers to capture new audiences along the buyer journey across global marketplaces, shopping, and social sites. In addition, ChannelAdvisor's comprehensive suite of e-commerce solutions now includes Amazon Keyword Automation, enabling sellers and vendors to save time and potentially reduce wasted spend by automating keyword and negative targeting actions. Through ChannelAdvisor's newly enhanced Where to Buy 360 Analytics dashboard, brands have faster, easier access to actionable insights, helping them to promote stronger online performance and inform tactical business decisions.

"As our customers' needs and business goals shift with the changing e-commerce landscape, ChannelAdvisor will continue to explore the most advanced ways to help them achieve a faster, easier path to e-commerce success," explained Steve Frechette, Vice President, Product Management at ChannelAdvisor. "Time and resources are in limited supply in this competitive environment where a manual lift can quickly erode margin. Ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year, we're excited to provide our customers with new selling channels and more impactful retail performance analytics for our brand customers." With ChannelAdvisor's continued focus on supporting its customers' marketing, selling, and fulfillment strategies, the platform upgrades include:

New Marketplace Connections

Checkout on Instagram: ChannelAdvisor's newly expanded marketplace portfolio now includes Checkout on Instagram , a premier in-app shopping channel for brands and retailers utilizing the popular social platform to reach potential buyers. Checkout on Instagram enhances the shopping experience by making the purchase simple, convenient, and secure. Shoppers will be able to place orders directly on Instagram, and payment credentials are securely saved in the app by Instagram for future purchases. Brands can approve creators to tag their products in social posts, giving consumers even more opportunities to discover their products.

ChannelAdvisor's newly expanded marketplace portfolio now includes , a premier in-app shopping channel for brands and retailers utilizing the popular social platform to reach potential buyers. Checkout on Instagram enhances the shopping experience by making the purchase simple, convenient, and secure. Shoppers will be able to place orders directly on Instagram, and payment credentials are securely saved in the app by Instagram for future purchases. Brands can approve creators to tag their products in social posts, giving consumers even more opportunities to discover their products. Expanded Global Reach: Additionally, ChannelAdvisor's customers can increase their global footprint through new international channels including AllSale ( South Africa ), CoEdition (US), and MoreCommerce (US).

Solutions for Stronger E-Commerce Performance

ChannelAdvisor's Keyword Automation for Amazon Advertising: Specifically designed for first-party and third-party sellers, ChannelAdvisor can seamlessly transition sellers and vendors from time-consuming, manual processes to automated keyword optimization across Amazon Sponsored Products campaigns. Sellers can achieve greater flexibility and control through highly-targeted keywords and customized rules based on their unique performance criteria, to get ahead of wasted spend.

Specifically designed for first-party and third-party sellers, ChannelAdvisor can seamlessly transition sellers and vendors from time-consuming, manual processes to automated keyword optimization across Amazon Sponsored Products campaigns. Sellers can achieve greater flexibility and control through highly-targeted keywords and customized rules based on their unique performance criteria, to get ahead of wasted spend. Support for Amazon Sponsored Display: Through ChannelAdvisor's support of Amazon's new self-service display advertising solution, sellers can use reporting to quickly compare campaign performance across all Amazon advertising types.

Through ChannelAdvisor's support of Amazon's new self-service display advertising solution, sellers can use reporting to quickly compare campaign performance across all Amazon advertising types. Where to Buy 360 Analytics: ChannelAdvisor now offers brands a more comprehensive view of performance data for the 'Where to Buy' solution from a streamlined interface. The new reporting dashboard provides brands with immediate access to data on how consumers on the brand sites are interacting with their retail partners, enabling productive brand-retailer relationships.

More to Explore

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor's enhanced features, register to attend the webinar " ChannelAdvisor's Latest Platform Updates for 2020 " on Wednesday, October 16 at 11 a.m. EDT. The webinar will provide an in-depth look at the latest enhancements. Participants will learn how to leverage these new solutions to:

Diversify selling channels to help increase consumer demand for their products

to help increase consumer demand for their products Optimize ad campaigns to help attract more traffic and accelerate sales

to help attract more traffic and accelerate sales Leverage comprehensive performance reporting to make more informed decisions

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

