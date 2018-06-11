ChannelAdvisor Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council

"We are excited to include our Marketplaces solution in the Amazon Marketplace Appstore," says Mark Vandegrift, vice president, product management, ChannelAdvisor. "At ChannelAdvisor, we have a long history of supporting Amazon sellers with our industry-leading e-commerce platform. Our solutions are designed to help sellers seamlessly list, manage and optimize their products across marketplaces."

The integration of the Marketplaces solution with Amazon's Marketplace Appstore also follows ChannelAdvisor's selection to participate in the new Amazon Marketplace Developer Council. Members of the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council have a unique perspective and understanding of the small and medium-sized businesses that sell on Amazon. Through the Marketplace Developer Council, members share valuable insights and feedback on existing and prospective tools and programs to influence and shape the roadmap and priorities for Marketplace Web Service APIs and associated tools.

"It's an honor for ChannelAdvisor to be invited to join the Amazon Marketplace Developer Council. For over 15 years, we've been committed to helping retailers and brands connect with customers, optimize operations and grow their sales channels," says David Spitz, CEO, ChannelAdvisor. Our participation is an extension of that commitment, and we look forward to collaborating with other members to help generate new ideas and improve the experience for customers and Amazon sellers."

For more information about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and brands worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Yakopec

ashley.yakopec@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9848

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-joins-amazon-marketplace-developer-council-300662554.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.channeladvisor.com

