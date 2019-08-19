ChannelAdvisor Named Among Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software Providers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, announced today that it has been named among Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software providers. Capterra is a free online service that helps organizations identify the best e-commerce platform for their business needs.

Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software is based on an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders that offer the most popular e-commerce solutions.

"We're proud to receive this important recognition. It demonstrates ChannelAdvisor's ongoing commitment to providing our customers with tangible solutions that help solve real business challenges in a fiercely competitive space," said Mike Shapaker, ChannelAdvisor chief marketing officer. "Through automation, analytics, and optimization tools, ChannelAdvisor helps brands and retailers future-proof their businesses with solutions targeted to manage marketplace growth, accelerate sales performance through advertising and pricing, capture new audiences, and achieve fulfillment success from a single platform. We're thrilled to be named a leading e-commerce provider that continually focuses our solutions where online sellers need the most help."

Through ChannelAdvisor, brands and retailers have access to more than 140 marketplaces globally as well as a comprehensive suite of e-commerce solutions designed to help online sellers connect with empowered consumers at every stage of the buyer journey.

To view the complete Top 20 Report, visit Capterra online .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers transform the way they connect to the empowered consumer through marketing, selling, and fulfillment capabilities. Thousands of customers globally depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

