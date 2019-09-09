ChannelAdvisor Named Google Premier Partner Awards Finalist in Two Categories

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, announced today it is a finalist for the distinguished Google Premier Partner Awards. This recognition marks ChannelAdvisor's first nomination in the Growing Business Online category, and its second time as a finalist in the Shopping Excellence division.

The Shopping Excellence category recognizes Google's Premier Partners who have used Google Shopping in innovative ways to power their clients' sales growth and enable them to compete effectively in the ever-evolving e-commerce space. Through its Growing Business Online Award, Google celebrates best-in-class providers with a proven track record in helping companies "get online, stay online, and grow online." For ChannelAdvisor, this translates into helping brands and retailers accelerate online sales and increase customer acquisition.

"To be shortlisted for two awards is a testament to ChannelAdvisor's continued commitment to its customers," said Link Walls, Vice President of Digital Marketing Strategy at ChannelAdvisor. "At every stage of the shopping journey, our team strives to provide brands and retailers with unrivaled support to help solve their business challenges. As a finalist in two categories, we are honored to learn that our efforts have earned the confidence of our industry peers."

Through ChannelAdvisor's integration with the leading global search engine and its professional services team, which was named a top online advertising vendor and a leading comparison engine feed management provider by Internet Retailer in their 2019 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 report, ChannelAdvisor clients have access to a wide variety of Google Ads formats. From inspiration to purchase, ChannelAdvisor's alliance with Google allows brands and retailers to reach consumers, offer a personalized shopping experience with high-quality product content, and drive sales.

The winners of the prestigious Google Premier Partner Awards will be announced at Google's award ceremony in New York City on October 3.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

