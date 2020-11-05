ChannelAdvisor Named the #1 Channel Management Provider by Digital Commerce 360 for Ninth Consecutive Year

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it is the #1 channel management vendor for the ninth consecutive year, the #3 search engine marketing vendor, and a leading provider of online advertising services in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers.

Digital Commerce 360's annual Top 1000 report has consistently recognized ChannelAdvisor as one of the most trusted e-commerce vendors capable of providing comprehensive support for top brands and retailers competing across global marketplaces, search engines, shopping sites, social media platforms, and more. Since 2001, the ChannelAdvisor platform has helped brands and retailers diversify their selling channels, manage inventory, optimize daily operations, leverage actionable analytics, and meet consumer fulfillment expectations. Currently, ChannelAdvisor enables channel management for 147 of Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 ranked retailers.

ChannelAdvisor proudly remains a leader in Digital Commerce 360's search engine marketing and online marketing categories. Through automated and customizable digital marketing solutions, ChannelAdvisor collaborates with brands and retailers to help develop strategies that address their specific e-commerce business needs, including creating a consistent, high-quality consumer experience across all of their digital touchpoints.

"Today, there is more intense competition on all sales and marketing channels. Thus, brands and retailers need to take proactive measures to stand out on these channels, such as content optimization and advanced advertising campaigns," explains Mike Shapaker, chief marketing officer at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor helps our customers efficiently execute their multi-channel programs, freeing up time so that they can focus more on their core businesses."

In a recent customer case study , Asics America Corp., a ChannelAdvisor client, attributed its strong e-commerce presence to ChannelAdvisor's robust platform. "We met with the team at ChannelAdvisor, our account manager and other team members. We spent our time learning what ChannelAdvisor could offer us," Kyle Boucher, Senior Manager, Demand Generation at Asics told ChannelAdvisor after a successful marketplace integration. "We just kept crushing goal after goal."

This year, the 2021 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 Retailers report recognizes the leading e-commerce vendors in North America used by Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 retailers in 24 categories. According to a recent survey conducted by Digital Commerce 360, 74% of online retailers plan to spend more on e-commerce technology over the next year. Among that group, 71% of respondents said they intend to increase their e-commerce technology spending by up to 25%.1 Citing the U.S. Department of Commerce, Digital Commerce 360 reports online shoppers spent $200.72 billion with U.S. retailers in the second quarter, a sharp increase from the $138.96 billion for the same quarter the prior year.2

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

