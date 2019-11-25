ChannelAdvisor Named the #1 Channel Management Provider to the Internet Retailer Top 1000

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced, it is the #1 channel management vendor for the eighth consecutive year, the #2 search engine marketing vendor, and a leading provider of online marketing and advertising services in the Internet Retailer's 2020 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 .

The IR Top 1000 report affirms ChannelAdvisor's long-standing position as a vendor of choice among leading brands and retailers seeking a robust platform capable of supporting their e-commerce business goals through the management of marketplaces, dropship retail connections, and product data feeds. The ChannelAdvisor platform helps brands and retailers pursuing a diversified channel strategy manage inventory, pricing, advertising, and sales orders across global marketplaces; optimize product content for a consistent consumer experience; and analyze performance through actionable analytics. ChannelAdvisor provides channel management solutions for 140 of the Internet Retailer Top 1000 , more than double the number of clients of the second leading provider.

Additionally, the Internet Retailer Top 1000 has named ChannelAdvisor the second leading search engine marketing provider and a leading provider for marketing and advertising services for its support of 44 brands and retailers through a synthesis of advanced technology and a highly-skilled Managed Services team of e-commerce experts.

Internet Retailer's 2020 Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 report recognizes the leading e-commerce vendors in North America used by Internet Retailer Top 1000 retailers in 27 categories. According to a recent survey conducted by Internet Retailer, 66% of online retailers sought solution providers such as ChannelAdvisor to help drive sales, optimize their operations, and increase their product visibility.¹ Internet Retailer reports online shoppers worldwide are expected to spend $3.4 trillion this year.²

ChannelAdvisor's powerful platform helps brands and retailers reach consumers at every stage of the buyer journey across global marketplaces, search engines, shopping sites, social media platforms, and more. The platform enables consumers to see the right offer at the right price wherever they might be looking to discover, research, or buy products and allows brands and retailers to deliver on fulfillment promises.

"We're honored to be named the leading channel management solution to the Internet Retailer Top 1000. This is a significant achievement that demonstrates our continued commitment to helping brands and retailers stay ahead in the e-commerce race," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. "Competition is fierce and everyone in this space must adapt and continue to evolve. As we navigate the exciting new developments in the e-commerce landscape, ChannelAdvisor is proud to be a trusted partner for our customers."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

