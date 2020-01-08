ChannelAdvisor to Exhibit at NRF 2020 Vision: Retail's Big Show in New York City on January 12-14

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will exhibit at NRF 2020 Vision: Retail's Big Show on January 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. ChannelAdvisor's team of e-commerce experts will be available to meet with conference attendees on Level 1 of the exhibit hall at booth 1626.

"ChannelAdvisor is excited to participate in NRF 2020, a premier event for companies seeking new ideas for supporting their e-commerce business goals," said Mike Shapaker, Chief Marketing Officer at ChannelAdvisor. "After a high-demand shopping season, this is the perfect time for brands and retailers to rethink their online strategies and explore new solutions for e-commerce success throughout the year. From product visibility to delivery, ChannelAdvisor's platform and e-commerce expertise can help simplify the complexities of selling online, including pursuing new sales channels, capturing new audiences, optimizing operations, and creating a seamless shopping experience for consumers across global marketplaces."

The rapidly shifting e-commerce landscape demands brands and retailers adapt to consumer behavior at every stage of the shopper journey. ChannelAdvisor's platform helps achieve this objective by simplifying connections to new marketplace and advertising channels, strengthening supplier-retailer relationships, and optimizing operations through the management of product inventory, pricing, advertising, order fulfillment, and more.

To explore ChannelAdvisor's offerings, conference visitors can request to schedule a meeting with a team member. Through collaborative discussions, ChannelAdvisor can offer customized solutions, including actionable analytics, to help attendees gauge their e-commerce performance and improve competitiveness.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

