ChannelAdvisor to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Series

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that David Spitz, the company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Future of Technology Series on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

